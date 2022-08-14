Morandi collapse, Draghi’s letter to Mayor Bucci

“The state must do everything possible so that similar tragedies never happen again; we must guarantee the safety of our infrastructures, protect the lives of all citizens: the credibility of Italy and our institutions is at stake”. These are the words of the president Mario Draghi contained in a letter and read today by the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci on the stage of the commemoration of the victims of the Morandi bridge, 4 years after the tragedy.

In the text, Draghi expressed the “deepest closeness of the government and of mine to the relatives of the victims and to all the Genoese” and then mentioned his visit to the Ligurian capital last winter. “I saw – he added – a strong and united city that does not forget the past and that looks to the future with courage. The rapid construction of the new bridge St. George it is an extraordinary example of collaboration and concreteness, a model for the whole of Italy “.



The message sent by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the Mayor Bucci for the anniversary of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge



Mayor Bucci,

All authorities,

Dear citizens and dear citizens,

On the fourth anniversary of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, I want to renew the Government and my personal closeness to the relatives of the victims, to the wounded, to all the Genoese.

The pain of this terrible anniversary is associated with a profound conviction: the state must do everything possible to ensure that similar tragedies never happen again. We must guarantee the safety of our infrastructures, protect the lives of all citizens. The credibility of Italy, of our institutions, is at stake.

During my visit to Genoa I saw a strong and united city, which does not forget the past and looks to the future with courage. The rapid construction of the New Ponte San Giorgio is an extraordinary example of collaboration and concreteness, a model for all of Italy.

I want to thank once again the Mayor Marco Bucci and the whole commissioner structure, the local authorities, in particular the President of the Region Giovanni Toti, Senator Renzo Piano and all those who were involved in this project.

Subscribe to the newsletter

