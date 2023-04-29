Genoa – Tactical session this morning in Pegli for the rossoblùs. With 48 hours to go before the match against Sudtirol, Alberto Gilardino is focused on the final details to better prepare for a match that could prove decisive in view of the last three matches. After the victory at Tombolato, there is the second consecutive away match before the home match against Ascoli and the two matches against Frosinone and Bari, the other two teams that together with the rossoblù are dominating the Serie B championship.

Genoa arrives at this meeting having maintained clean sheets in three of the last four away games (the only exception being the 2-2 draw at Como). The same number of clean sheets as those recorded in the previous 16 Serie B away games since May 2007. Furthermore, the rossoblùs have not lost in 11 games and have not done better in the Serie B tournament since September 2006 (15).

As for training, in defense and in attack the games seem done. In the 3-5-2 formation, the well-tested trio Bani-Vogliacco-Dragusin and the attacking duo made up of Gudmundsson and Coda went towards confirmation. A few more uncertainties, however, in the middle of the field where Gila has various solutions available after Sturaro’s return to full capacity.

The final choices will be made tomorrow30 April, in the finishing touches before the match in Bolzano where on Monday Genoa will be looking for their second consecutive success away from home.