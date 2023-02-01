Genoa – A 28-year-old girl reported being raped last night in the historic center of Genoa. The young woman was transported to the Galliera hospital and underwent surgery for the lacerations suffered in the violence. Investigate the flying squad.

According to what was reported by the victim, the attacker would be a foreign citizen dedicated to drug dealing.

The young woman was noticed by some people who gave the alarm at 112thus causing the steering wheels to intervene.