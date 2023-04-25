Shooting in Genoa, a man killed; arrested a man

A fight in the street, then a desperate request: “Don’t do it.” Followed by a gunshot. It happened at 18.10 in via Polleri, in the Genoese district of Carmine.

On the ground, dead, a 25-year-old man. On the spot the personnel of the 118 medical unit, who had tried the rescue maneuvers in vain, together with the police.

Arrested a man who had tried to hide in the church of the Annunziata: brought to the police station by the investigators of the flying squad.

“A gentleman came running, was struggling to breathe. He said he shot someone and to call the police. We asked him what happened. He had work gloves on but he didn’t tell us if he was working. Then it was he himself who called the police who immediately arrived and took him away”said Jean Pasqual Colì of the Community of Sant’Egidio, sacristan of the Nanziata in Primo Canale.

