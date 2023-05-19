The images of the 24th Gala of the Stars in Sport

Genoa – The Stars in Sport light up, once again, the Old Port of Genoa. The 24th Gala, conducted by Michele Corti and Giorgia Cenni and dedicated to the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation, offers endless emotions, starting with the special theme song signed by the Groovies. Big party for the Greens in the Erg Trophy: the winner Noemi Scordino (Canottieri Sabazia), Klaudio Agaj (Genova Nuoto My Sport) and Angelo Borelli (Pompilio Scherma) were awarded by the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro, by the president of Porto Antico spa Mauro Ferrando and the Olympic gold medalist, today manager in charge of the Territory area of ​​Sport and Health, Salvatore Sanzo.



Special page dedicated to Red and blue circled of the year and the promotion of Genoa to Serie A: on stage coach Alberto Gilardino, winner of the Eco Eridania Trophy, together with director Flavio Ricciardella received compliments from councilor Ferro and Cinzia Cirillo of the Eco Eridania Group.

A highly applauded performance it was the prologue to the SportAbility award delivered by Andrea Rivellini, member of the CDA of Fondazione Carige, and Giorgio Costa, governor of Panathlon district of Italy, to the Genoa Special Team of the president Carla Cavelli. A special recognition, from the hands of Giovanni Battista Raggi (president of AMIU Genoa), went to Tarros Spezia for promotion to Serie B after 41 years.

In the sign of the hammer throw the BPER Banca trophy in the presence of the territorial director Luigi Zanti: Silvia Salis, twice Olympic hammer thrower and now deputy vice president of Coni, awarded the Ligurian and blue record holder Davide Costa (CUS Genova), first classified in the Big category, together with Luca Franchi , wingfoiler of the Italian Yacht Club, and Stefano Cordone, a skier from Varese who has just returned from the Universiade.

Among the big names, applause for the protagonists of the Montallegro Trophy: CEO Francesco Berti Riboli, Mayor Marco Bucci and the municipal councilor for sport Alessandra Bianchi presented the Oscar to the winner Marta Cantero, world champion in artistic swimming for athletes with Down syndrome, Alice Ramella (Canottieri Santo Stefano al Mare) and Cinzia Noziglia, archer of the Fiamme Oro.

An incursion by Enzo Paci then led to the crowning of the Junior category: Giada Galetti (Voltri Fencing Club); Elena Ferrari (Fratellanza Ginnastica Savonese) and Anna Ruggeri (Horse Club Rapallo) in the PSA Italy Trophy with the supply chain manager Fabio Bucchioni, the Junior World Champion gymnast Caterina Gaddi and the World Championship medalist saber fencer Pietro Torre, Davide Simeone (Andrea Doria Ginnastica) , Vincenzo Cafarelli (Celano Boxe) and Davide Damonte Cola (RN Arenzano) in the Cambiaso Risso Trophy with the CEO Mauro Iguera and the Junior world medalist gymnast Riccardo Villa.

Closure dedicated to the most voted clubs: together with the president of Coni Antonio Micillo, Carlo Fenu (MSC) awarded the Genoa Hockey 1980, while Carlo De Paolini and Marina Orsini (Biauto Group) presented the Oscar to HP Voltri Mele to the club Sestri Basketball of the Year.