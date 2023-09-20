Genoa – I’m over it 1600 jobs offered, with 132 companies participants from all over Liguria, but also from the rest of Italy and abroad. These are the numbers of the new edition of Career Orientation Day, organized by Alfa, the Ligurian regional agency for work, training and accreditation. The event will take place from 25th to 29th Septemberthe Stock Exchange building with the collaboration of the University of Genoa. Compared to 2022, there are 47 more companies and over 500 more jobs.

“For the first time, the Career Days are taking place outside the usual time of discussion of the Orientation Fair in November because too much space would have been required for the extraordinary success: around fifty more companies, hundreds of jobs offered in addition to the children who will participate – specified the president of the region Giovanni Toti – We are talking about sixteen hundred positions, many permanent, others fixed-term, internships, apprenticeships. We are talking about both public and private work, we are talking about an event that is consistent with that 2.7% increase in employment in the second quarter of the year in Liguria, which finally brings our region, never before, to levels of employment in the best industrialized regions of the North West, a sign that the development model of the region, the collaboration between public and private, the dialogue in the world of work between supply and demand is finally channeling itself onto the right track”.

“THE numbers are extraordinary and we are proud to have increased them compared to the previous year. We are taking Career days out of Orientations to give more attention to this extraordinary event – commented the regional councilor for training Marco Scajola – 1600 positions and 132 companies, with large increases from last year. In addition to Italy, foreign countries will also participate and the days, which have always been three and became four last year, will be five this year. An extraordinary opportunity to find work in Liguria. “Once again we see the importance of a fundamental appointment, demonstrating that the region believes a lot in this meeting between companies looking for personnel and training – underlined the regional councilor for labor Augusto Sartori – We try to put all the resources so that the employment problem in Liguria can be overcome is at the center of our political attention”.