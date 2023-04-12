The 16-year-old girl stabbed this morning around 6 in via San Luca, in the historic center of Genoa, was rushed to the hospital in code red but her life would not be in danger. On the spot the 118 sent an ambulance from the Genoese White Cross and the Golf 4 self-medication, the young woman was rescued and taken to San Martino, always remaining “alert and conscious”.

The police investigate the episode: the 16-year-old told the agents that she was hit with a blow to the abdomen, at the height of the kidneys, by a 19-year-old acquaintance of hers, who was next to her when the cars arrived. The young man was taken to the police station and is currently in custody. From the first information it would seem that it is her boyfriend.