With a formidable triple jump from C, Genoa regained the top category together with Juventus and Napoli. The 0-0 on 10 June 2007 was decisive with the Azzurri, led by Edy Reja at the time, as the 3-0 on Sunday was decisive in the opposite direction. The following season, the first in Serie A since 1995, the rossoblùs conquered a respectable 10th place thanks to the work of Gian Piero Gasperini on the bench, to Mimmo Criscito in defense and to the goals of Marco Borriello, who in that championship scored 19. (only Trezeguet and Del Piero scored more than him).