Genoa – The Genoa mobile team has reported about fifteen people, including minors and adults, for the assault last February on the former Youth Hostel on the Genoese heights of Righi, where some unaccompanied foreign minors were hosted.

Both foreigners and Italians who participated in the raid ended up in trouble. Young immigrants are challenged i crimes of damage and robbery. The Italian boys are challenged brawl with the aggravating circumstance of racial hatred and damage.

The investigators handed the report to the deputy prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini who will now have to determine who to investigate and with which crime hypothesis. According to what emerged, the punitive expedition of the Italians would have been organized after an escalation of conflicts between some residents and guests of the former hostel. The tension had been triggered by a robbery carried out by one of the foreign minors. After that episode there had been verbal confrontations and spite. Until the night of 21 February when a group of hooded people armed with sticks started throwing stones at the windows of the former hostel, singing racist chants. The guests reacted by smashing the furniture in the building and trying to escape. After that episode the minors had been moved.

The mobile team, led by the manager Stefano Signoretti, sifted through the images of the cameras in the area but also scanned the social profiles and heard from numerous people before being able to identify all the people who had taken part in the assault.