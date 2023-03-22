Genoa, 12 year old falls from the school window: teacher in shock

In Rapallo (Genoa) a 12-year-old girl fell from a middle school window. The student is in stable condition at the Gaslini hospital.

According to an initial reconstruction, the 12-year-old would have crashed close to the end of the lessons in a sixth-grade class of the Giustiniani comprehensive institute.

The little girl would have risen abruptly from her seat and would have gone to the window. The dynamics of the fall are being examined by the investigators. From the testimonies collected, however, the hypothesis is that it would have been a voluntary gesture. The teacher who witnessed the fall is still in shock.