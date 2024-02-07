Josetty and Genesis Hurtado, daughters of Andrés Hurtado, have captured the public's attention not only for the luxurious life they lead abroad, but also for working with renowned international brands such as Dior, Cartier, Rolex, among others. Now that the heirs of the popular 'Chibolín' have returned to Peru and are participating in the cooking show 'The Great Chef: Famous', the attention of viewers has fallen on the youngest of the Hurtado sisters for her peculiar Spanish accent.

In addition to this, Génnesis Hurtado revealed to her followers that, unlike her sister Josetty, she was not born in Peru. She knows the native country of Andrés Hurtado's youngest daughter and why she does not speak Spanish well.

In which country was Génnesis Hurtado born and why doesn't he speak Spanish well?

During the broadcast of the first program of the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', Génnesis Hurtado surprised viewers by revealing the real reason why she does not know how to speak Spanish very well. As revealed by Andrés Hurtado's youngest daughter, she was not born in Peru, but in the United States, so her native language has always been English.

Since she has always communicated in this foreign language, Génnesis still has some difficulty speaking Spanish fluently, unlike her sister Josetty.

“You Genesis, weren't you born in Peru?” asked José Peláez. “(I) was not born in Peru. I was born in the United States, I have lived in the US all my life. I have spoken English all my life, I have studied in English all my life. All my friends speak to me in English“Replied the youngest of the Hurtado sisters.

However, he commented that, since graduating high school, he has chosen to practice his Spanish constantly. “I'm 24 years old and now I'm just practicing my Spanish more since I graduated from high school. So yes, I'm practicing,” said Génnesis Hurtado.

Who is the mother of Génnesis and Josetty Hurtado?

Before becoming the image of the small screen, Andrés Hurtado had a relationship with María Luisa Huayta Machado, known in the artistic world as Marilú Montiel. The dancer, who is four years older, and the TV presenter met at the Gata Caliente café theater when she was giving a dance show.

Shortly after meeting each other, they did not hesitate to seal their love and got married in 1987. As a result of that marriage, Josetty and Génnesis Hurtado were born.

Currently, Marilú Montiel is separated from the businessman and television host. In addition to this, the mother of the current participants of 'The Great Famous Chef' lives a life far from Peru, since she lives in the United States.

