Sangiuliano investigated: embezzlement and dissemination of official secrets

New twist in the case Sangiulianothe former minister of Culture now it is investigated by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. The crimes hypothesized by the Italian magistrates are those of embezzlement and disclosure and dissemination of official secrets. As per protocol, the file will now – reports Il Corriere della Sera – be forwarded to the Court of Ministersconsidering the position held until a few days ago by Sangiuliano. The facts that the prosecutors are called to investigate revolve around the same ones for which the former head of the Mic presented the irrevocable resignationor rather to relationship with 41 year old Maria Rosaria Bocciainvolved in institutional activities even without a specific assignment.

The crime of embezzlement it concerns the alleged trips that the entrepreneur said she had done together with the former minister, even long-term and for events not related to Sangiuliano’s role. The former minister himself reiterated several times that no public euro has been spent in favor of Boccia. Similar argument for the crime of disclosure and dissemination of official secretsan accusation that always arises from the words of the consultant who has repeatedly stated that she was involved in organizational meetings in view of the G7.

What is the risk for former minister Sangiuliano? Here are the penalties that could be imposed on him





The former minister Sangiuliano now he risks big. The public official or the person in charge of a public service, who, having by reason of his office or service the possession or in any case the availability of money or other movable property belonging to others, appropriates it, is punished with imprisonment from four to ten years and six months. Provision of art. 379 bis of the Criminal Code. Unless the act constitutes a more serious crime, anyone who unduly reveals secret information concerning a criminal proceeding, which he learned by having participated in or assisted in an act of the proceeding itself, shall be punished with imprisonment. up to a year.