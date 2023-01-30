Gennaro Gattuso follows the same path as Cesare Prandelli. The two Italian technicians who have directed Valencia under the government of Peter Lim have decided to leave after demanding reinforcements without results. In 2016 Prandelli resigned and six years later Gattuso did. The Calabrian coach presented his resignation on Monday after meeting in the sports city of Paterna with the president of the club, Layhoon Chan; the technical director, Miguel Ángel Corona; and the corporate director, Javier Solís. The meeting, which began at noon, hardly aroused attention because the coach had worked with the team in the morning with apparent normality and the club had reported on Sunday night that no change scenario had been considered on the bench despite the defeat in Valladolid, the crisis of results and the proximity of a point with the descent. Gattuso left Paterna after seven in the evening, diverting his vehicle from the main access that leads to the sports city to deceive the media.

The departure of the Italian has caught Layhoon Chan with the wrong foot, who in a hurry communicated what the coach’s decision was to the largest shareholder Peter Lim, although, probably, from Singapore Jorge Mendes, Gattuso’s agent, already knew about the request for Technician output. The parties have agreed, at the request of the Italian coach, an agreed departure in which the coach resigns from his second year of contract, which ended in June 2024.

Last Thursday, after the elimination in the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Club in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, Gattuso had stated that he would not resign from directing the team, not even due to the harsh context of the team, which at that time It was three points from relegation, nor because of the club’s delay in incorporating the reinforcements that it had been demanding since the last transfer market closed. However, four days later he leaves dejected by the defeat in Valladolid, with the team one point from relegation, and with the conviction that the assets he had requested were not going to arrive with just 29 hours to go before the closing of the winter transfer window Gattuso, like Prandelli, leaves feeling cheated by Peter Lim.

Last Friday in a face-to-face meeting with the squad in the main locker room of the sports city, Gattuso, according to Deportes Cope Valencia, had asked the players if they believed in him because he needed their commitment to carry out the season against the closeness of the drop. A day later, the coach denied this information in the press room, although in the run-up to the cup match against Athletic he had stated, without anyone asking him, that if he was not sure that the squad believed in him, the best thing would be to the property will trigger the change. He only looked strong to continue if the players were with him. All these sentences explain that, in addition to feeling disappointed with the club, Gattuso is disappointed in the performance of the players.

The team went to the World Cup break with a resounding victory against Betis at Mestalla, but since the League has returned, Valencia has been unable to win in the championship: one draw and three defeats. Their triumphs are reduced to the Cup against lesser rivals such as La Nucía and Sporting de Gijón. Mestalla exploded on Thursday after the cup elimination against Gattuso and the squad. The coach, confused, insecure and full of doubts, had renounced his game model, with constant tactical changes on the field to lift the team, without result. The situation was alarming because the players did not react. One match away from closing the first round, the team scores 20 points out of 54 possible.

The departure of Gattuso, who on Sunday night saw a group of ultras, members of Yomus, waiting for him at the Manises airport —he was questioned by their leader, Ramón Castro, a well-known fascist with a criminal record—, translates into a new project that ends in failure. Peter Lim fires his tenth coach since he took over the majority shareholding of the Mestalla club in 2014. In this order, Lim has struck down Juan Antonio Pizzi, Nuno Espírito Santo, Gary Neville, Pako Ayestarán, Cesare Prandelli, Marcelino García Toral, Albert Celades, Javi Gracia, José Bordalás and Gennaro Gattuso, playing with Voro as a wild card every time he has needed a technician for five transition periods. Precisely Voro will take charge of the team momentarily while the club moves in the market to find a replacement for Gattuso. Jorge Mendes, Lim’s advisor, has already gotten down to work.

The collection of victims includes a general manager, Mateu Alemany; four sports directors, Francisco Joaquín Rufete, José Ramón Alesanco, Suso García Pitarch and César Sánchez, and three technical secretaries, Vicente Rodríguez, Jorge López and Pablo Longoria. Numerous office workers have also lost their jobs since 2014. In this time, three presidents have succeeded each other: Amadeo Salvo, Layhoon Chan and Anil Murthy.

