The artistic director of the Variety Theater, actor Gennady Khazanov described the Moscow of his childhood. In a conversation with Moslenta, he said that the capital of the USSR in the mid-50s was a rather gloomy city.

“I remember Moscow as a poorly lit and very inhospitable city, in terms of appearance,” the artist shared in an interview.

According to the interlocutor, Muscovites who rarely smiled remained in his memory. He associated this state of affairs with post-war disappointments and the collapse of people’s hopes.

