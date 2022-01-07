Compile Heart And Felistella have recently announced that the RPG Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates, the spicy RPG originally released in Japan on PlayStation Vita in 2016, it will be released on Nintendo Switch in Japan with the title Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H.

This version of the game is coming toeShop Japanese from the next February 3, and will include all content released for the original version PS Vita as DLC.

Will it also arrive in the West? In 2020 the publisher East Asia Soft brought on ours Nintendo Switch the title Moero Crystal H. We hope that once again they can come to the rescue of Western players.

Source: Compile Heart, Felistella Street Gematsu