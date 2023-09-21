Fiorentina begins its long journey in the Conference League from Genk, Belgium, in a balanced but certainly not impossible challenge. The Viola reached the final last year, losing against West Ham, and now they want to try again. After having passed the preliminaries by eliminating Rapid Vienna, they set off from Genk to immediately make clear their supremacy in the group. The efforts made to beat Atalanta in the championship (3-2) will advise the Italian coach to make a turnover but Commisso’s squad is so large that there are valid solutions also coming from the bench. Genk-Fiorentina will be played on Thursday 21 September at 6.45pm.

GENK-FIORENTINA TO GOAL

—

Genk is also coming off a championship success: 2-0 against Union Saint-Gilloise. And the Belgian team also arrives from the preliminaries. It is possible that both teams score at least one goal and that the match ends with an over 2.5. A combo proposed by Gazzabet at 1.95, by Goldbet at 1.92 and by Snai at 1.87. While the simple Goal without the addition of the over is always found on Gazzabet at 1.67 and at 1.60 on Goldbet and Snai. Genk’s last precedent with an Italian team dates back to the 2019-20 Champions League: in the group stage, Napoli won 4-0 at Maradona and drew in Belgium.