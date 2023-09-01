“You should have been a shoemaker!” Johann Sebastian Bach snapped at his organist during cantata rehearsal in Leipzig, after ripping the wig off his head and throwing it in his face. This is one of the attacks by the 18th century German composer compiled by John Eliot Gardiner (Fontmell Magna, Dorset, 80 years old) in his book Music in the sky castle (Cliff). An excellent monograph where he dedicates an extensive chapter, titled The incorrigible ‘Singer’, to outline a portrait of Bach’s meanest and most violent side. A way of justifying that more human and even mundane reading that we hear in his excellent performances, although now it also seems to allude to the folds of his own personality.

The legendary English director starred in an embarrassing incident, on the night of August 22, at the Berlioz Festival held in La Côte-Saint-André. Backstage Gardiner assaulted bass William Thomas, who had sung the role of Narbal in a concert performance of the sprawling opera the trojans. The incident caused an immense media uproar after it was published on the website Slipped Disc. The English director issued a heartfelt apology and withdrew from the international tour of his ensembles with the Berlioz opera. Now he has just announced his withdrawal from the stage until the end of the year to undergo therapy.

The conductor John Eliot Gardiner, at the Palau de la Música Catalana in 2021. EUROPA PRESS (Europa Press)

The reasons that caused this violent reaction are not clear and its justification for heat or medication did not help to mitigate its consequences either. The truth is that few musicians who know Gardiner were surprised by this incident. Already In February 2014, the English conductor hit a London Symphony trumpeter. during a rehearsal, after throwing a score in his face. Then the matter did not go beyond the pages of the satirical magazine Private Eye, where the former general manager of that orchestra, John Boyden, reported on the matter in his famous column under the pseudonym Lunchtime O’Boulez. AND the same portal Slipped Disc He clarified his resolution with a written apology addressed to the attacked musician, although without indicating the name of the director.

british magazine The Spectator has been one of the few outlets in recent years that has spread the most violent side of Gardiner, who has the title of sir. In 2013, stephen walsh He opened a glowing review of his Bach book by commenting on its “notorious rudeness” towards artists and colleagues. Several articles have followed, such as that of damian thompsonwhere he revealed the nickname of jiggy, which artists use to refer to him. And last January Richard Bratby He acknowledged that if you talk to veteran musicians almost all of them can tell you some terrifying story with Gardiner.

The omerta that has covered up these unacceptable behaviors is related to his musical prestige. We are talking about one of the main living interpreters of Monteverdi, Handel, Bach, Beethoven and Berlioz, with dozens of essential recordings by all those composers. Without going any further, in his last performance in Spain, on April 11 at the Palau de la Música Catalana, we heard an exceptional Mass in B minor, from Bach. He is also one of the main pioneers of historically informed performance, having founded three legendary ensembles: the Monteverdi Choir (1964), the English Baroque Soloists (1978) and the Orchester Révolutionnaire et Romantique (1989). To all this must be added his haughty and refined charisma that he shares with the pride of being a farmer, after inheriting his family’s business in Dorset. And also the erudition that we read in his aforementioned book on Bach and soon in another monograph that he prepares on Monteverdi.

John Eliot Gardiner in September 2007 in Dorset. Luc Castel (Getty Images)

The contrast between the brilliant Dr. Gardiner and the violent Mr. Jiggy has also endured for its power. Many British musicians owe their careers to him and prefer to avoid being left out of his many projects. But he also has good contacts in high places, beginning with King Carlos III, who commissioned part of the music for his coronation. Therefore, no one doubts that this withdrawal will be a parenthesis so that this unfortunate episode is forgotten and Gardiner will return, in 2024, without major consequences. However, the public reaction to what happened shows clear signs of an important change in our society, in general, and in the profession of conducting orchestras and choirs, in particular.

One of the main mistakes of the recent film tar, by Todd Field, was to fail to notice this fundamental change. And, by trying to make his main character believable, he reproduced in a woman the worst attributes of the egotistical, manipulative and alpha male director. Almost all the great legendary conductors of the past were violent tyrants on the podium. And of some, as is the case of Arturo Toscanini, we have sound testimonies of their terrible attacks. But we live in a society where genius is also required to have moral value.

Today the authority on the orchestra conductor’s podium is achieved with an attitude that is more collaborative than imposing. It is something that we already saw among some great directors of the past. Let us think, for example, of Carlos Kleiber and the notes he wrote for the musicians during breaks in their rehearsals (the famous kleibergrams) with instructions that he preferred not to give them in public. And also the astonishing efficiency of Mariss Jansons when preparing a new program, which made him the most beloved conductor by all orchestras.

Nowadays, such veteran conductors as Riccardo Muti freely admit that “orchestra musicians are better prepared than conductors”. And some, like Herbert Blomstedt, have developed a fascinating theory that he sees the musicians in an orchestra as “a bit like angels” whom he personally thanks for their work behind the scenes at the end of each concert. Among the youngest, such as Klaus Mäkelä and Joana Mallwitz, we admire the visible (and audible) complicity that they develop with each of the instrumentalists in their ensembles. Today the myth of the maestro has been superseded by the protagonism of the orchestras. And the case of Dr. Gardiner and Mr. Jiggy is very strange indeed.

