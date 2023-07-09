In the summer of 1962, while everyone was dancing on the beaches of Italy to the rhythm of ” Quando quando quando “, the Inter fans questioned perplexed under the umbrellas and wondered if the advent of the Magician Herrera, which had come two years earlier, was really the right medicine to heal the Nerazzurri people, now humiliated by Paròn Rocco’s scudetto just won by Milan. The very president Angelo Moratti spent and spread, but the results were not seen. Don Helenio had landed in our championship with the presumption of imposing his game, of playing attack, of playing spectacular football, and so people had been sold the product, as if it were a box of biscuits, only to realize later that that style of play was not in line with Italian history.