Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 18:55

Candidates for Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB), José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) appear technically tied in the new Genial/Quaest voting intention poll, released this Tuesday, the 30th. On the other hand, there is a well-established podium between the three candidates when the question is related to rejection.

The survey showed whether voters know the candidates and, if so, whether they would vote for them or not. Datena was the best known candidate and was also the most rejected candidate – 48% said they knew the TV presenter and would not vote for him. Another 42% knew the PSDB candidate and would vote for him. Only 10% said they did not know him.

The second most rejected candidate is Boulos, with 40% of voters who know him saying they would not vote for him. The deputy ranks third among the most popular candidates, being unknown to 24% of those interviewed.

The current mayor is the second best known, with only 23% of voters saying they do not know him. Nunes is the third most rejected, with 36% of voters who know him and still would not vote for him.

Quaest conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,002 residents of São Paulo between July 25 and 28. The reliability index is 95% and the survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-06142/2024.

The ranking of those least known to the electorate has federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União) in first place, with 69%. Next comes the Novo candidate, Marina Helena, unknown to 66% of those interviewed, and federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 53%. Less well-known, they are also the ones who suffer the least rejection: Marina and Kataguiri have 22% of voters who know them and would not vote for them, while Tabata has 27% rejection.

Compared to the previous Quaest survey, released on June 27, in which all candidates appeared in the running, the three candidates who now occupy the top of the list also appeared in the same positions. Datena was 3 percentage points more rejected than now, with 51%; Boulos 1 percentage point more rejected, with 41%; and Nunes two points more, with 38%.