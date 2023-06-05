Geneyro saw a serval on TikTok and decided: I must have it. A few months before it is forbidden to keep the predator as a pet, he bought one. He takes it for granted that she has already destroyed his jacket and telephone in a week’s time. At the AAP Foundation, they are less enthusiastic about the many TikTok servals. Every year they have to receive dozens.
