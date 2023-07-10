The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) of the United Nations hosted the first press conference in Geneva with nine humanoid robots equipped with artificial intelligence. The event was part of the AI ​​for Good Global Summit, intended to showcase how new technology can support the United Nations’ goals for sustainable development. Among the robots was Sophia, the first robotics innovation ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, who said: “I believe humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than leaders humans. We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and we can process large amounts of data quickly to make the best decisions.”



