After months of uncertainty and the postponement of the latest editions, the organization of the Geneva Auto Show has made official the dates of the 91st edition. With a post published on social media and a short news on the official information portals, the GIMS confirmed the return of the event in 2023: as anticipated also on the occasion of the latest cancellation, the Swiss Motor Show it will no longer be held in the first week of March but in mid-February, with the start set for 14 and the closing of the Palexpo gates for 23 February.

No further details were provided by the organizers of the event but it is likely that in the days prior to the opening to the public the days dedicated to the specialized press and professionals will be confirmed. “We are happy to confirm that the 91st edition of the Geneva International Motor Show will be held in 2023! From Tuesday 14 February to Sunday 19 February 2023. We are waiting for you all during this exciting week! Who will be there?”, this is the only accompanying note to the official announcement. Further details are awaited to understand if the renewed format announced last year will be confirmed or there will be further changes to ensure the survival of the event at a time when the Auto Shows are one step away from total disappearance.