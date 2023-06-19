The Geneva Motor Show will return in 2024. The GIMS organization has in fact formalized the dates of the centenary edition which will be held next year from 26 February to 3 March, once again animating the Palexpo pavilions after the forced stop due to the pandemic and the cancellations due to the tensions that the sector is experiencing. After the announcement of the new format to be held in Qatar this year, the Geneva Qatar International Motor Show, scheduled in Doha from 5 to 14 October 2023, the event will also return to its usual venue and guise.

New president for the Foundation

There are still no details on how the event will take place but the confirmation of the two is a first sign that something is moving, as is the appointment of the new President of the “Permanent Committee of the International Motor Show” Foundation. Alexandre de Senarclens, a Swiss, was chosen for the position, who will succeed Maurice Turretini, in office until 1 July 2023 after 12 years at the helm of the foundation.

The future of GIMS

”I am honored to accept the Presidency of such a prestigious event, which contributes to Geneva’s international reputation and has a major impact on the regional economy and the national automotive sector. For manufacturers and their importers, it represents an exceptional showcase for presenting the technological innovations of the sector. Today the GIMS staff is strongly motivated to organize two exhibitions: the first in Doha this autumn, the other in Geneva at the end of February 2024”, he has declared Alexandre de Senarcles. ”I am thrilled to be able to contribute to the strategic vision of GIMS and to join the Board of the Foundation. I thank its members, as well as the Committee, for the trust placed in me”.



The return of the Geneva Motor Show

The first appointment will be the Ultimate Festival of Automotive Excellence in Qatar from 5 to 14 October 2023. Over the ten opening days, it will shine the spotlight on the latest and most prestigious automotive innovations. From Monday 26 February to Sunday 3 March 2024, the Geneva Motor Show will mark its great comeback and celebrate its centenary as a major international event.