The decision was not welcomed by Marco who made his disappointment known on social media.

The decision of the is making a lot of discussion Big Brother VIP to bring back home Geneva Lamborghini after the disqualification for the heavy offensive sentences against Marco Bellavia.

Elettra’s sister has received a different treatment since she was let out of the house compared to those who had been disqualified in past editions. If the others usually didn’t even have the opportunity to be present in the studio, Elettra was not only welcomed into the studio, becoming a bit of a Alfonso Signorinibut also got the opportunity to re-enter the house to clear up with Antonino Spinalbanese.

Source: web

It’s now official, Elettra will enter the house next Monday and will stay there for 7 days. Just enough to bring a little turmoil in the house among Antonino’s suitors. Who knows how the other roommates will take it too.

As soon as the news of his entry became official, several people criticized the choice of production. The first to lash out hard were Except Veneziano and Stefano Bettariniboth disqualified and removed from the broadcast radar.

“In previous years they have disqualified contestants by completely eliminating them from television. They’ve been cut out altogether. There was a rule that if you were disqualified you couldn’t stay in the studio. Instead this year there are competitors who even fall into the house. Then from the first episode they remained in the studio. This is also a mockery of the disqualified players of the past years who have been cut out of many TV programmes.” – Salvo’s outburst.

Marco Bellavia’s disappointment

But in the last few hours too Marco Bellaviadirectly interested in this affair given that Geneva was disqualified for the words spoken against her, commented on the news of the girl’s return home.

“After the disqualification, Geneva returns to the house and is rewarded? Lack of respect towards many … What do you think? I am absolutely against it and disappointed” – he wrote on social media.