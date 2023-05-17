It was the former gieffina who revealed the rumor: here is the announcement

Over the past few hours Geneva Lamborghini she became the protagonist of a sensational scoop. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP has in fact announced to be part of the cast of Beautiful, who moved to Italy to shoot some episodes. In addition to the former gieffina, another character from the entertainment world will also have the opportunity to work with the cast of one of the longest-running soap operas ever: we are talking about Jasmine Carrisi.

These days the actors of Beautiful they are in Italy, where they will stay for two weeks, to shoot some scenes that will be aired in our country next year. Some hours ago Geneva Lamborghini has announced through its social pages to work with the cast of the most loved soap opera ever.

The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP and Jasmine Carrisi will have the opportunity to work with the cast of Beautiful. Over the past few hours the former gieffina announced the news by sharing a series of rebuses on his social pages.

First of all, Elettra Lamborghini’s sister announced that she was in Rome for an important work project. It goes without saying that the words of the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP attracted the curiosity of his many followers who tried to guess what it was.

In the end Ginevra Lamborghini decided to break the silence by revealing the whole truth. In detail, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP announced the news. How? Sharing a shot in which Geneva herself showed herself with a hat with the name of the beloved soap opera on it. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Ginevra Lamborghini will reveal further details regarding the work project in which she is the protagonist in these days.