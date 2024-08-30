Geneva Justice Department suggests turning to France with Durov issue

Geneva’s Justice Control Department has neither confirmed nor denied France’s request for materials related to the charges against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, suggesting that it turn to the French authorities. The evasive response was reported by TASS.

“I suggest you contact the competent French authorities to find out whether they have issued such a request,” said the department’s official representative, Olivier Francais, in response to a question on the matter.

On August 28, the Telegram founder was placed under judicial supervision. Durov must also post bail of five million euros. The businessman was charged with six criminal offenses and misdemeanors.

On August 29, it became known that the businessman was ordered to live in a place determined by the French court and to appear at the police station twice a week.