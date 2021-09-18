The Swiss government has tentatively estimated the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States – spending may exceed $ 10 million, said the head of the press service of the leadership of Geneva, Emmanuel Cueno, his words convey RIA News” Saturday 18 September.

“The final calculation of the costs of the canton for the Russia-US summit is being completed and will very soon be sent to the Federal authorities, with which the Canton of Geneva is closely cooperating on this issue,” Cueno said.

He also explained that earlier the State Council of Geneva announced preliminary data on spending on the summit in response to an urgent request from the Socialist MP Sylvan Tevoz.

Thus, according to preliminary estimates published in the media, 5.176 million francs were spent on security measures during the summit.

Another 222 658 francs were spent on protocol services, 518 thousand were worth compensating for the downtime of one day of work of organizations that were located in the security perimeter of the summit.

“As you understand, these are only preliminary estimates, the final data may well increase by 10-15%. When the calculations are complete, they will be sent to the Federal authorities at the end of September, ”added Cueno.

The meeting of the heads of state took place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16. The presidents held talks in both narrow and expanded format. In general, taking into account the break, the summit took about three and a half hours.

Following the talks, the leaders adopted a joint statement on strategic stability. Also at a press conference following a meeting with Biden, Putin said that an agreement had been reached to begin consultations on cybersecurity.

Commenting on the talks, the head of the White House noted that they were held in a kind and positive atmosphere, and also expressed the hope that the United States has created the foundation for further relations with Russia.

Vladimir Putin said that the talks were held “in the same language.” According to him, politicians expressed a desire to bring the positions closer. On the whole, the Russian leader positively assessed the meeting.