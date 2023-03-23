Geneticists the group has read through, i.e. sequenced Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827) entire lineage.

The inheritance was found out by examining the DNA from his hair samples. Out of the eight strands of hair, five could be shown to have come from the same person.

That person matched the recorded information about Beethoven. One source was the notebooks and notebooks he used to communicate when his hearing was failing.

All five hair samples are from the last seven years of Beethoven’s life, from the 1820s. He died at the age of 56.

Heredity reveals some new indications about the composer’s illnesses and family, although not everything can be found by studying the genes.

Beethoven’s the whole genome was sequenced from “Stumpff’s whorl”. It was the best preserved of the hair samples.

Nine different universities and institutions participated in the study, for example the University of Cambridge and the American Beethoven Society. An explanation published by the scientific journal Current Biology.

Stone print of Beethoven on his deathbed 1827.

Beethoven asked his doctor in 1802 to describe the illnesses of the genius composer and also to make public their causes.

Beethoven’s health and cause of death have been debated ever since. They have largely remained considerations. Genetics brings a new dimension to this discussion.

For a long time, Beethoven suffered from at least stomach and intestinal problems, liver symptoms and, most famously, a constant deterioration of his hearing.

The cause of death is not lead poisoning, which has been suspected based on, for example, the so-called “Hiller’s curl”. However, the geneticists found out that Hiller’s curl was indeed taken from the woman’s hair.

Joseph Karl Stieler’s painting of Beethoven in 1819, when he was 49 years old.

Beethoven was exposed during his life yes for hepatitis B, which is an infectious liver infection. Traces of the virus’s DNA were found.

Geneticists also found several genetic risk factors for liver disease in Beethoven’s inheritance.

Beethoven drank alcohol moderately, but regularly. This is what contemporaries have told.

“We cannot say exactly where Beethoven died. Still, we can at least confirm hepatitis B infection,” said the researcher Johannes Krause. He is from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig, Germany.

“If the alcohol consumption was heavy enough for a long enough time, that, along with genetic risk factors, was one possible explanation for his liver problems,” says the lead author of the study Tristan Begg from the University of Cambridge.

Beethoven’s possible genetic causes of high morbidity were investigated. He suffered from stomach and intestinal problems for a long time, and often had a fever.

From the years in Bonn, 1780–1792, the composer suffered from “whistling” stomach and intestinal problems. They continued in Vienna and elsewhere for the rest of his life.

Celiac disease and lactose intolerance are unlikely to be the causes of Beethoven’s intestinal problems, if you look at the information gathered from heredity.

However, the researchers did not find the definitive cause of Beethoven’s digestive problems with the help of genetic information.

Genetic protection against the so-called irritable bowel syndrome was also found in Beethoven’s inheritance.

Therefore, an irritated gut was apparently not the cause of Beethoven’s long-lasting digestive symptoms either

Beethoven’s my hearing started to decline around the age of 25. It eventually led to almost total deafness by the end of the 1810s.

Hair samples did not reveal the genetic origin of Beethoven’s hearing loss.

That’s what the doctor says Axel Schmidt From the Institute of Human Genetics at Bonn University Hospital.

He says that Beethoven’s inheritance may later find reasons why his hearing began to deteriorate at a fairly young age.

The origin of swirls was investigated at the University of Tübingen in Germany.

Geneticists also concluded from DNA that Beethoven’s family had at least one child from an extramarital relationship.

A comparison of the genealogy with Beethoven’s living relatives suggests that there was an illegitimate child in Beethoven’s father’s family.

He was born one or a few generations before 1770, the year Beethoven was born.

“With the help of biological genealogy, we were able to see how there were differences between legal records and biology,” says the genetic genealogist Maarten Larmuseau from the Catholic University of Leuven.

The DNA suggests that the child was born in the father’s family line between 1572 and 1770. Seven generations are suitable for that. The child’s birth could not be determined more precisely than this.

