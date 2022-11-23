Genetics | The plague overwhelmed the body’s defenses – The infamous bubonic plague is now linked to autoimmune diseases through genes

In the year In 1346, the bubonic plague began to spread across the globe, which later became known as the Black Death. Distemper killed 30–50 percent of the populations of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in a few years.

This pandemic from almost 700 years ago still affects the human body, showed an international group of researchers in the scientific journal Nature.

Certain gene variants helped the immune system to detect the bubonic plague Yersinia pestis -bacterium, so they were passed on to the descendants of those who survived the disease.

Nowadays, however, these same genes predispose to autoimmune diseases.

“What provided great protection against plague epidemics for hundreds of years has now turned against the body,” says the professor of anthropology Hendrik Poinar from McMaster University in Canada in the research bulletin.

Black death has been suspected to have acted as a driver of natural selection, but the assumption has been difficult to verify, according to researchers, because many other selection pressures have affected modern populations over time.

“The only possibility to find out the matter is to shorten the period under study,” says the professor of genetic medicine Luis Barreiro from the University of Chicago.

Therefore, the researchers compared DNA samples from more than 200 deceased who had died just before the Black Death, the plague itself, or shortly after the pandemic. The samples were obtained from graves in England and Denmark.

In the analysis more than 300 genes linked to the immune system were reviewed. Among the group, four were found that either predisposed to bubonic plague infection or promoted survival from it.

Those with two copies of a particular erap2 gene variant were up to 40 percent more likely to survive.

In laboratory tests, the mutation whipped the erap2 gene into producing more proteins that allowed the immune system to recognize Yersinia pestis better than usual.

The function of the neurotransmitters that regulate the defense, i.e. cytokines, also changed, and the ability of the defense cells to find out about the bacteria was enhanced.

Transformations have survived, but now they do more harm than good. The Erap2 gene is known to be related to inflammatory bowel disease, i.e. Crohn’s disease.

“An overactive immune system may have been useful in the past, but not so much in today’s environment,” summarizes Poinar.

Published in Tiede magazine 13/2022.

Read more: The plague has been killing people for millennia – signs of the disease were found in the remains of a hunter-gatherer from more than 5,000 years ago

Read more: Plague cannot be completely eradicated – “It’s just waiting for the right moment”