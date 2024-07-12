In 2010, a Swedish geneticist who had spent his youth obsessed with the idea of ​​recovering genetic material from an Egyptian mummy achieved a much greater milestone. That year, Svante Pääbo revealed the first genome of a Neanderthal, the species closest to our own, and confirmed that tens of thousands of years ago we had sex and children with them. It was a true cataclysm in the history of human evolution, and its effect is still felt in the majority of the planet’s inhabitants, who still carry a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA in each of their cells. In 2022, his lab colleagues threw Pääbo into a pond to celebrate his winning the Nobel Prize in Medicine for these discoveries.

The new possibility of extracting and reading DNA from fossils has provided data on how and where sexual encounters occurred between the human species originating in Europe, the Neanderthals, and us, the Homo sapiensoriginally from Africa. Until now, science has focused on the effect of Neanderthal genes on our species, for example that Neanderthals and Denisovans, another human species discovered by Pääbo, passed on to us essential genes for being able to live in the highest regions of the planet, and others that strengthened our immune system in the past, but made it more vulnerable in the present. The biggest enigma remains why, if we were so compatible, the Neanderthals disappeared forever 40,000 years ago and we sapiens became the only human species on planet Earth.

This Thursday, a study is being published that turns this story around 180 degrees and asks what effect sapiens DNA had on Neanderthals, and whether we somehow contributed to their disappearance. The results, published by Sciencea benchmark for the best science in the world, reveals unknown chapters of this story.

“Our data support the idea that one factor in the extinction of the Neanderthals, probably the most important, is that they were simply absorbed by the sapiens,” the molecular biologist explains to this newspaper. Liming Lifrom Princeton University (United States), and first author of the study.

Researchers have analysed the only three Neanderthal genomes that have survived: that of an individual found in Vindija, Croatia, who lived about 52,000 years ago, another found in Chagyrskaya, in the Altai Mountains of Siberia (Russia), dating back about 80,000 years, and a third Neanderthal from Denisova Cave, also in the Altai, who lived about 120,000 years ago. They have compared their genome with that of 2,000 living sapiens to calculate how much genetic material we passed on to Neanderthals and when it happened.

The work confirms that the first and largest encounter between both species was much earlier than previously thought, about 200,000 years ago. Groups of Homo sapiens They left Africa and arrived in Europe and had sex and children with Neanderthals, to whom they transferred up to 10% of their genome. This is a considerable amount, considering that current Sapiens outside of Africa retain around 2% of Neanderthal DNA. The most interesting thing is that these groups of Sapiens never managed to settle in Europe or Asia, and they became completely extinct.

About 120,000 years ago, another wave of Sapiens ventured outside their original continent, probably in search of game and new territories. The climate was favourable to them, and they created a land bridge between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula, across which they reached the Near East and the Arabian Peninsula. This time, the encounters must have been smaller, since the Neanderthals only received 0.5% of Sapiens DNA. This wave of migrants also failed to stay in Europe, a continent where the Neanderthals had been living for hundreds of thousands of years, despite the terrible ice ages.

In the final stages of this story, the genetic flow changed and it was the sapiens that began to receive important genetic contributions from their sister species. Between 60,000 and 50,000 years ago, the sapiens assumed up to 10% of the Neanderthal genome, and that percentage increased with subsequent crossbreeding.

There is one last chilling fact: the percentage of sapiens DNA in the last Neanderthals, who lived about 40,000 years ago, is zero. By then they were already the last human species to become extinct.

At this point, the work reveals an enlightening fact. The presence of sapiens DNA in the Neanderthal genome has led to the overestimation of the size of their populations until now. The new calculation reveals that they were 26% smaller, with fewer than 2,500 individuals spread out in small isolated tribes in the vastness of Europe. In addition, they were plagued by inbreeding and overwhelmed by the arrival of the sapiens, whose clans were larger, better connected and had weapons to kill from a distance.

“In the end, successive waves of Sapiens immigration from Africa overwhelmed the Neanderthals until they were unable to remain a separate species and were finally assimilated by Sapiens genetics,” the geneticist summarizes. Joshua Akeyco-author of the study.

Akey adds: “We knew from previous studies that there is much less Neanderthal presence on the X chromosome, which is associated with hybrid boys surviving less than girls. There is also evidence that some Neanderthal genes were harmful and were purged from our genome. So it seems that there was some incompatibility in these crosses, but it must not have been very great, since it did not prevent sapiens from having Neanderthal ancestors and vice versa.” The Neanderthals disappeared forever, but thanks to both species taking in and caring for their mixed-race children, their genetics are still alive and actively contribute to a multitude of sapiens physiological functions, from rapid blood clotting to a tendency to suffer from some mental illnesses.

Geneticist Carles Lalueza-Fox was one of the first to talk about Neanderthal assimilation. The new study quotes the Spanish researcher to describe how the unidirectional flow of genes made sapiens more numerous and diverse by interbreeding with Neanderthals, while the latter became fewer and weaker. Although the story can be more or less sad, depending on who tells it. “Sometimes we think of the last Neanderthal as a lonely individual who cannot find a partner,” explains Lalueza-Fox. And he adds: “I imagine him more as a person whose partner was a Homo sapiens”.

