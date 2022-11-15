Madrid. The lifespan of individual honey bees kept in a controlled laboratory environment is 50 percent shorter than it was in the 1970s.

When University of Maryland entomologists modeled the effect of today’s shorter lifespans, the results corresponded with increased colony loss and reduced honey production trends observed by US beekeepers in past decades.

Colony rotation is an accepted factor in the beekeeping business, as colony groups naturally age and die, but over the past 10 years, US beekeepers have reported high rates of loss, which meant having to replace more colonies to keep operations viable.

In an effort to understand why, researchers have focused on environmental stressors, disease, parasites, pesticide exposure, and nutrition.

industry trends

This is the first study to show an overall decline in honey bee lifespan, potentially independent of environmental stressors, suggesting that genetics may be influencing broader trends seen in the beekeeping industry. The study was published yesterday in the journal Scientific Reports.

“We’re isolating bees from colony life just before they emerge as adults, so anything that shortens their lifespan happens before that point,” said Anthony Nearman, a doctoral student in the Department of Entomology and senior author. main of the study.

“This introduces the idea of ​​a genetic component. If this hypothesis is correct, it also points to a possible solution. If we can isolate some genetic factors, maybe we can breed longer-lived honey bees,” he added.

Nearman first noted the decline in life expectancy while conducting a study with Associate Professor of Entomology Dennis van Engelsdorp on standardized protocols for rearing adult bees in the laboratory. Replicating previous studies, the researchers collected pupae from honey bee hives when they were within 24 hours of emerging from the wax cells in which they were raised. They finished growing in an incubator and were later kept as adults in special cages.

Nearman was evaluating the effect of supplementing the sugar-water diet of caged bees with tap water to better mimic natural conditions when he noted that, regardless of diet, the average lifespan of his caged bees was half that of those in similar experiments. in the 1970s (17.7 days today vs. 34.3 days in that decade). This prompted the most in-depth review of studies published in the past 50 years.

A genetic component to longevity has been demonstrated in other insects.