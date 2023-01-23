Genetics | Fathers were older than mothers more than 10,000 generations ago – it was calculated from the genes of today’s children

FIRST CHILD the ages of the father and mother who have just given birth can be calculated from the mutations in the baby’s DNA strip. The method can be used to study childbearing in the past.

The baby’s DNA has about 25-75 such mutations, small changes in the hereditary factor, which he has not inherited directly from either parent.

They have developed during embryonic development.

A large dataset of mutations has now been compiled from DNA databases. With it, geneticists at Indiana University can find out the age distributions of fathers and mothers thousands of generations back.

The ages tell the age of the parents at the moment when the child was born to them for the first time.

The dna database used was compiled in the 1,000 Genomes projectwhich has 25 million DNA samples.

Data for it has been collected from all over the world. The database also contained samples of the DNA of people who lived very long.

Geneticists found more than 25 million different genetic variants in the babies’ DNA.

These types of mutations depend on how old the parents were when the child was born. Different types of changes are correlated, i.e. corresponding with father and mother.

It was the key that could be used to find out the age of the parents.

From this information, they create a model for the artificial intelligence. With the help of DNA information, artificial intelligence was able to calculate the age of the parents when the first child was born.

“The average age of parents at the time of the birth of their first child is about 26.9 years,” says the second author of the study Matthew Hahn. He is a geneticist from Indiana University Bloomington.

The data reveals that for as long as the last 250,000 years the ages were pretty evenly the same: on average 30.7 years for the father, 23.2 years for the mother, says the website Science Alert. So the age difference is about eight years.

The survey covers almost the entire evolutionary history of modern humans.

Homo sapiens sapiens is considered to have lived for about 300,000 years. At that time in Africa, modern humans separated from other great apes into their own species.

Of course, there is a lot of variation from couple to couple. Mothers have become and will become even at the age of 14, fathers even at the age of over 60. Still, the average age has remained surprisingly the same all over the world.

However, the average age of mothers increased close to modern times to around 28 years.

On the other hand, the average age of the first-born seems to have decreased slightly around 10,000 years ago. It coincides with the time when agriculture began to spread across the globe.

The attached graph is logarithmic. That is why the periods describing the years are not equally spaced. The extreme values ​​of the ranges have also been faded out.

Parental determining the age from DNA at the birth of the first child is the kind of demographic information that is difficult to obtain from archaeological evidence.

In the past, such genetic clues have been used to determine how long a generation lived in the past.

However, these studies have only gone back 40,000 to 45,000 years. They also did not take gender into account.

The data collected now may be used when researchers model how environmental changes may affect future generations.

The study was published by science journal Science Advances.