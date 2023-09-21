More than four decades ago, a group of Argentine women brought a question to the American geneticist Mary-Claire King. Her children had been disappeared by the military dictatorship, but her grandchildren were alive and had been given to other families: how could they recognize them without mistake? The scientist created a procedure that in 1984 allowed for the first time to restore the identity of Paula Eva Logares, a girl who had been appropriated by the repressors. The so-called index of grandma It made it possible to determine the girl’s parentage in the absence of her parents through the analysis of her grandparents’ genetic material and today it is essential to prove the identity of the people who are still sought by the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

King has returned this week to Argentina after 30 years. The agenda of the geneticist, who was invited to Buenos Aires by the Ministry of Science and Technology, began on Monday and ends this Thursday, with a visit to the Parque de la Memoria, a space in tribute to those disappeared during the last dictatorship (1976). -1983). In recent days, she received the title of Honoris Causa at the University of Buenos Aires; She met with the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and visited the National Genetic Data Bank, created in 1987, four years after the return to democracy, to perform genetic parentage testing between children and their grandparents. But above all she met many of those grandchildren that she helped identify.

Mary-Claire King and Elsa Pavón, at the meeting. Tiago Ramirez

“It’s incredible for a person in science to have so much emotion,” conceded King, who is a biologist, human rights activist and professor at the University of Washington. The hugs with this 77-year-old woman, with short hair and blonde bangs, were solid. “I know her DNA well,” the scientist joked with the restored grandchildren whom she had not yet met in person. King also met again with some whom she had already seen, such as Paula Eva Logares, who was eight years old at the time: “You were very little and I remember that you ran everywhere.” The first restored granddaughter went to meet her with her grandmother, Elsa Pavón. “Without your fight we would not have done any of this,” the geneticist acknowledged.

“Science is neutral, it can be used for good or evil, and this is a paradigmatic example of the power that science has to help just causes for human rights,” he continued this Wednesday, on the penultimate stop of his visit, at the Cultural Center of Science. At her side during the event was Estela de Carlotto, president of Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo. The 92-year-old activist was part of that group of women who approached King in the late 1970s. “We saw you working with your hands and your devices,” De Carlotto recalled. “Today we have you here, but you were always here,” she told him.

Daniel Filmus, Minister of Science and Technology, Mary-Claire King, Estela de Carlotto and Eduardo de Pedro, Minister of the Interior, at the meeting. Tiago Ramirez

King’s work was instrumental in his search. Until then, grandmothers only had photographs of their missing relatives to prove their relationship; They lacked evidence to appear before justice. Hope came one morning in 1979 with a news item in the newspaper: a comparative blood test between a man and his alleged son had made it possible to prove the relationship between them. “That’s where the light bulb went on,” De Carlotto told in a book. If paternity could be proven, it must also be possible to prove paternity. grandma

On the path that took them around the world, they met Victor Penchaszadeh, an Argentine geneticist exiled in the United States who, in turn, contacted them with King. Together with other researchers, the group of scientists developed in the early 1980s an index to determine the parentage of a child in the absence of their parents through the analysis of genetic material from their grandparents. The call grandparents index It is a scientific procedure with 99.9% reliability that has so far made it possible to restore the identity of 84 of the 137 children recovered so far.

Leonardo Fossati, one of the restored grandchildren, took the floor this Wednesday from the stage to speak on behalf of all those who were sitting in the front row. “We will be forever grateful for your work and your commitment,” he told King. Minutes before, another restored granddaughter, former representative Victoria Donda, had briefly told her that her visit was “very important.” “These things must be valued at this moment,” she told him. King’s arrival in the country coincided with the commemorations for the 40 years since the return to democracy, but also with a moment in which the extreme right is growing in the country. Also, coincidentally, with the recognition as World Heritage of the building of the former Navy Mechanics School, where the largest detention, torture and extermination center of the dictatorship operated.

Leonardo Fossati (left) during the conversation about the right to Identity that took place at the meeting. Tiago Ramirez

Before finishing, King returned to the visit that the group of women who were looking for her grandchildren made four decades ago. “The most important questions come from the people,” King said during her visit to Buenos Aires and she repeated it this Wednesday. “I am a geneticist and I have had the privilege throughout my career to confront very important questions,” she continued later in statements to the press. In addition to creating the index of grandma, King identified the genes for breast cancer and demonstrated that humans and chimpanzees are 99% genetically identical. “Without a doubt, the question that the Grandmothers brought me was of utmost importance. With her, I was able to recognize the importance of people working together,” he said.

