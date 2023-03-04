Living Carbona San Francisco startuprecently became the first organization to pplant genetically modified trees in the United States outside of commercial or test forests, noted the information site Quartz.

The trees They are designed to grow up to 53 percent larger, absorb 27 percent more carbon, and store carbon more permanently than conventional natural trees.

startup it plans to plant between 4 and 5 million of these trees next year and hopes to capture 600 megatons by 2030.

They won’t solve the climate changebut they will make a dent in eliminating carbon emissions, the publication noted.

Living Carbon raised 21 million dollars earlier this year with that exact approach: For his first product, he modified the genetics of poplar trees to grow 50 percent faster and sequester 27 percent more carbon than before, at least under greenhouse conditions.

He business model is to take advantage of carbon reduction incentives provided by governments and non-profit organizations. Living Carbon wants to work with people and companies that own land that is environmentally degraded from industrial or agricultural use in the United States.

Living Carbon it will pay to plant its trees on the land, and then work with third parties like Watershed to measure the carbon impact of those plantings.

You can then sell credits for that stored carbon to corporations looking to offset their carbon emissions. Or, companies can partner directly with Living Carbon and use the trees for their own c

internal carbon calculations.

The company’s CEO and founder, Maddie Hall, was a former OpenAI employee who saw an opportunity to give world-class plant biologists the same opportunities as AI researchers to pursue cutting-edge science at scale. commercial.

“We can plant enough trees by 2030 to remove a gigaton of carbon,” he told Quartz last month.

“What Living Carbon is trying to do has never been done before,” said Steve Strauss, a professor of forest biotechnology at Oregon State University who partnered with Living Carbon in their research, including a field trial of more than 600 trees.