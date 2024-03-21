Boston doctors have transplanted a pig kidney genetically modified in a 62-year-old patient, the latest experiment in an attempt to use animal organs in humans.

For the first time ever, doctors have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a human suffering from advanced kidney failure.

Such pig kidneys, modified to reduce the risk of rejection and disease, have been successfully inserted into the bodies of brain-dead monkeys and human donors.

But Rick Slayman, 62, is the first living patient to receive a genetically modified pig kidney, in an operation last weekend that lasted four hours, according to his doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston.

The Weymouth, Massachusetts, resident is recovering well and is expected to be released soon, his doctors said.

Slayman said he agreed to the transplant after doctors at MGH suggested it to him, “Carefully explaining the pros and cons of this procedure.”

“I saw it not only as a way to help myself, but as a way to give hope to the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive,” Slayman said in a hospital news release.

Dr. Winfred Williams, associate chief of the division of nephrology at MGH and the patient's kidney physician, praised Slayman's “courage in becoming a pioneer in the field of transplantation.”

The pig kidney came from eGenesis, a Cambridge, Massachusetts, company that has experimented with genetic alterations to make pig organs transplantable into humans.

Last year, eGenesis reported in the journal Nature that a monkey had been living with one of its transplanted pig kidneys for two years.

The kidney Slayman received had 69 genetic modifications that removed harmful pig genes and added helpful human genes, the researchers said. The scientists also inactivated the retroviruses in the donor pig to eliminate any risk of infection in humans.

Slayman is black, and black patients tend to suffer high rates of end-stage renal disease, the New York Times reported.

These genetically modified pig kidneys represent a “potential step forward in solving one of the most challenging problems in our field, namely the unequal access for ethnic minority patients to kidney transplant opportunities due to extreme shortages of donor organs and other system barriers,” Williams said.

Slayman has lived with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure for many years, doctors said. She received a kidney transplant from a human donor in December 2018, but the organ began to fail after five years and she resumed dialysis in May 2023.

He has been in and out of hospital regularly ever since, due to complications from dialysis, doctors said.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for an organ transplant. Every day around 17 people die due to lack of a donor organ.

Kidneys are the most commonly needed organs for transplants, doctors said. Rates of end-stage renal disease are expected to increase from 29% to 68% in the United States by 2030.

“At MGH alone there are over 1,400 patients on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Some of these patients will unfortunately die or become too ill to be transplanted due to the long wait times for dialysis. I firmly believe that xenotransplantation represents a promising solution to the organ shortage crisis,” said Dr. Leonardo Riella, MGH Medical Director for Kidney Transplants.

Last weekend's procedure was performed under a compassionate use waiver granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February, doctors said.

To help Slayman avoid rejection, he also received an infusion of two new immunosuppressant drugs: tegoprubart, provided by Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., and ravulizumab, provided by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

When a kidney transplant fails, retransplantation may offer better survival than dialysis

Kidney transplantation is the preferred therapy after kidney failure, but kidneys transplanted from deceased donors often do not last the rest of the recipient's life. Due to the scarcity of donated organs and immunological sensitization of transplant recipients, it is unclear whether patients whose transplanted kidneys no longer function should receive a second transplant or whether they should be treated with dialysis. A study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology compares these options.

For the study, a team led by Rainer Oberbauer, MD (Medical University of Vienna, Austria) analyzed data on 2,346 adults with a failed first kidney transplant who were on the waiting list for a second kidney transplant in Austria in the period 1980-2019.

At a 10-year follow-up, patients who received a second kidney transplant had a longer average survival time than those who underwent dialysis while remaining on the transplant waiting list. Specifically, patients who underwent retransplantation lived an average of 5.8 months longer.

The difference in survival time with retransplantation was shorter in patients who had a longer waiting time after the first transplant failed.

At 10-year follow-up, retransplant patients lived an average of 8.0 and 0.1 months of additional life for patients with a wait time of less than 1 year and 8 years, respectively.

“Our data has shown that a second transplant is beneficial in terms of years of life gained; however, the difference compared to non-transplant patients decreases with time on the waiting list,” said Dr. Oberbauer. “However, patients may have a better quality of life once transplanted and therefore should undergo a second transplant if a suitable donor is available.”

Dr. Oberbauer emphasized that patients with a failed first kidney transplant should be immediately placed on the waiting list if they are eligible to undergo a second transplant.

An accompanying editorial notes that “if these findings were reproduced in studies imitated by other countries, it would signal the importance of decreasing the time on the waiting list for second kidney transplant candidates through measures such as accelerated diagnostic workup and the enrollment of patients with first failure”. kidney transplants before they require dialysis.”