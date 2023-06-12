Deutsche Wellei

06/11/2023 – 6:36 pm

GMOs are still controversial. But is gene editing the best science-based approach to a sustainable food system amidst biodiversity loss, the global climate crisis and population growth? Growing food is terrible for the environment. Agriculture is responsible for a quarter of carbon emissions into the atmosphere and the vast majority of biodiversity loss in the world.

And while environmental decline continues, the world’s population continues to grow. The UN predicts that the global population will reach 10 billion by 2057.

This raises the question: how to increase food production by 50% and at the same time try to mitigate the catastrophes of biodiversity loss and the climate crisis?

“We have come to understand that using more land for agriculture is the biggest sin in relation to climate change and biodiversity. This means we need to produce food on less land to protect nature,” explains Matin Qaim, food economist expert and director of the Development Research Center at the University of Bonn in Germany.

How to feed 10 billion people?

Qaim explains that, broadly speaking, there are two different approaches to the issue.

“One strand says that we need dietary changes to make consumption more sustainable. That means less waste, less meat. The other strand argues that we need better technologies to create greener farming methods,” he told DW.

For him, however, both approaches are necessary. On the one hand, there is a need to change the way food is produced – in particular, by reducing human consumption of animal proteins and nutrients. But that’s not enough. Like many experts, he believes that genetic technologies are a crucial part of the strategy for a sustainable food system.

“Everyone wants to produce more food in less area, with less chemical pesticides and with less fertilizers. If you can [usar tecnologias genéticas para] developing more tolerant and resistant plants is a good thing”, he analyzes.

What are GMOs?

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have their DNA altered, which changes their properties. Genetically modified (GM) crops may have better yields, be more resistant to pests, frost or drought, or have more nutrients added.

They can also be modified to reduce carbon emissions and increase the sustainability of food production. Although widespread, the production of genetically modified crops uses only about 10% of the land used by the production of non-GM crops.

“GM is nothing more than a breeding technique, much like the crossing we’ve been doing for thousands of years. But it’s more sophisticated, so we can make very precise changes very quickly,” explains David Spencer, plant pathologist and spokesperson for Replanet, an alliance of NGOs that advocate for scientific solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss. Its Reboot Food campaign focuses on sustainable food production.

OGNs were first introduced in the United States in 1994, with tomato plants modified to mature more slowly and extend their shelf life. Since then, a wide range of crops such as soybeans, wheat and rice have been approved for agricultural use, along with GM bacteria grown to produce large amounts of protein.

Scientists in India have also developed sub-1 rice varieties that are much more resistant to flooding.

Flooding is a problem in the rice-growing regions of northern India and Bangladesh, which is expected to get worse as the climate crisis develops. Now 6 million farmers in the region are using sub-1 rice to protect their crops.

Golden rice, on the other hand, is a strain of rice genetically engineered to contain vitamin A, with the aim of combating shortages of this nutrient in the diet in parts of Asia and Africa.

disease resistance

Gene-editing technology has also helped save crop production from pests. In the late 20th century, the papaya ring spot virus nearly wiped out papaya crops in Hawaii. Until a local scientist developed a modified papaya that was more resistant to the virus. The seeds were distributed to farmers, saving papaya production a decade later.

David Spencer has also worked on protecting soybeans from fungal diseases that are spreading across America.

“Currently, there is no real solution other than massive fungicide applications. Nobody wants that, so we worked on adding genes or altering the plant’s DNA to get better resistance to the fungus,” Spencer told DW.

Controversy

For many people, however, the idea of ​​genetically modified foods is still difficult to accept. A 2020 opinion poll found that 50% of people in 20 countries thought these foods were unsafe.

When GM crops were first developed 30 years ago, uncertainty and concerns about safety were shared by scientists, but things are different now.

James Rhodes, biosafety analyst at Biosafety South Africa, explains that 30 years of safety data and scientific knowledge show that GM foods are just as safe as non-GM foods.

“We have 30 years of safety information showing that GM foods are completely safe to eat and 30 years of information showing that they are not harmful to the environment,” Rhodes said.

According to him, it is not possible in any country to start using GMOs without going through extensive regulatory requirements.

“By the time it is taken to the field and commercially approved, it has gone through a long history of development, especially in relation to risks”, he explains.

Reputation ruined by Monsanto

Matin Qaim thinks the controversy surrounding GM foods has been confused with a debate over corporate factory farming. The specter of Monsanto still looms over the industry.

“There are concerns from big corporate interests from companies like Monsanto that promote more pesticides and monocultures and wrong forms of agriculture and seeds sold to farmers and expensive prices,” Qaim said.

Qaim shares the concerns, but argues that the problems have more to do with how the technology is regulated than with gene editing itself.

“It’s a wrong model to have corporate industrial agriculture dominated by a few. But this has nothing to do with genetic technology. Banning GMOs would be like banning the internet because of the sale of drugs and pornography”, he compares.

transforming industry

GM agriculture is moving away from Monsanto’s big-fish corporate model. Products are increasingly focused on social and public enterprises and the industry is looking for more local solutions that help small farmers in developing countries.

Regulation and licensing are a big part of that. Many, including Replanet, strongly advocate open source seed and GM technologies.

“You can develop patent-free GMOs developed by public humanitarian organizations. We need to regulate smartly and ensure that there is competition in the market. Corporate industrial agriculture is the wrong model,” said Qaim.

Ultimately, it’s about creating a licensing landscape that empowers local farmers to adapt to the demands of sustainable agriculture, but quickly enough to meet population growth and climate change.

But, as Rhodes said, new GM technologies will become more accepted as their need increases, as in the case of the papaya virus.
























