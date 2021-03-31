Genetic research Unprecedented observation: the plant gene was transferred to an insect in nature – “It is nature-made gmo”

Southern powdery mildew has grabbed a gene from plants that protects it from toxins produced by plants.

In the wild life is a constant armament between predators and prey animals. The sword-maker is evolution, which refines the genetic heritage of organisms to best suit the environment.

Plants also have to develop defenses against the insects that eat them.

A Sino-Swiss research team elucidated the genetic heritage of a pest and made an astonishing finding. The insect has grabbed a gene from the plant that protects it from the toxins produced by the plants.

Such a gene transfer from plant to insect has never been observed before. An unprecedented research result has been published in a prestigious Celljournal.

Group therefore examined southern flour (Bemisia tabaci) genes.

This small, slightly aphid-like insect is a major crop pest in the world.

Almost anything can be eaten for the powder: it gnaws tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, cabbage and about five hundred other plants.

Plants try to protect themselves from powdery mildew and other pests by producing various phenolic compounds that are toxic to insects.

But Jauhiainen has made a shield for himself: a gene protects it from these phenolic compounds, and this gene, called btpmat1, has come from the plants themselves.

Powdery mildew of course, has not intentionally grabbed the gene. The background is nature’s own genetic modification, which in practice does not differ from human modification. There has been a horizontal gene transfer.

Genes aren’t just about moving from one species to another.

For example, a virus is needed as a mediator. Viruses invade cells and can grab genetic material, which can then be transferred to another organism on board the virus.

Man does this on purpose, for example, when cultivating crops, but in nature, lucky coincidence is required.

“ The gene has been useful for grinding.

Researchers it is estimated that the plant gene has pumped into the powdery mildew at least 30 million years ago, if not earlier.

The probability of such an event is not very high, but when you consider that billions of powdery mildew will spin in billions of plants over millions of years, then before long the lottery will hit the spot.

The gene has been useful for grinding, and so it has survived and spread in evolution.

“This evolution has probably had time to optimize, ”says the professor of plant breeding Teemu Teeri From the University of Helsinki.

Teeri finds the research solid and the discovery very interesting.

“This Jaundice malonyltransferase is so reminiscent of plant malonyltransferase that there is no doubt about its origin. The authors show that the gene has become part of the insect’s genome, it has also acquired functional regulatory regions, and the gene functions specifically in the gut. ”

Malonyltransferase refers to an enzyme of insect metabolism, the production of which is thus regulated by a plant gene.

In plants like tomatoes, this gene apparently protects the plant itself from the chemicals it produces against insects. For a powdery mildew, the same gene gives the steel stomach – it’s not about phenolic compounds at all.

Now that scientists have discovered Jauhiainen’s secret weapon, they can turn it against an insect and develop an environmentally friendly way to fight these pests.

“ In nature, such gene bouncing is in itself very common.

In the experiment, the researchers tampered with the tomato gene genome so that the plant produced an rna molecule that extinguished this chemical shield from the powder. When the mints popped these modified tomatoes, they almost all died.

Because this mechanism is so precise, it could to combat powdery mildew without adversely affecting other organisms. For example, aphids and ticks were none of the modified tomatoes.

Now it was discovered thus, for the first time, a gene bounced from a plant to an insect, but in nature, such gene bouncing is in itself very common. It happens especially with bacteria.

A coffee beetle gnawing on coffee bushes, for example, has genes transferred from a microbe that help the bug digest plant cells more efficiently and take more nutrients from them.

A few years ago, it was discovered that all edible sweet potato varieties are genetically modified – they have genes transferred from the bacterium. This study is published by the U.S. Academy of Sciences Pnas-in the publication.

Some genes have been transferred from agrobacteria in the soil to sweet potatoes, which have a beneficial effect on the plant. The transition took place in nature thousands of years ago, before man even began cultivating sweet potatoes.

Bacterial dna is present in every single sweet potato.

“It’s a gmo made by nature [geneettisesti muunneltu organismi], ”Says Teeri.