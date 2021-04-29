Genetic research Scientists want to modify virus-resistant pig – The rationale is that it helps model treatments for humans

Genetic editing seeks protection against serious swine viral diseases in the United States and Britain.

Genetically modified pork could hit the market as early as 2025 in the United States, said researcher, epidemiologist and veterinarian Bill Christianson In the MIT Technology Review in December.

In trials by Pig Pigovov Company, pigs have been immune to all variants of a severe viral disease “burst”. Abbreviation PRRS One of the symptoms of a known respiratory disease is bruising of the pig’s ear.

The disease is worse in pigs than the covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus in humans. For pig farmers, the appearance of PRRS in animals means the slaughter of all pigs on the holding.

Financial losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars or euros annually in the United States and Europe.

Finland has so far been able to maintain the PRRS and African swine fever outside its borders. However, the threat is hovering over pig farming every day. In 2018, China had to slaughter half of its pigs due to swine fever.

“ The cultivation of human graft organs in pigs is being actively studied.

To people pig health is affected not only by the price of meat. Researchers point out that the resistance of pigs contributes to the health of humanity as well.

It reduces the chance that any virus will jump from pig to human. Converting pigs to resistance can also provide a model for how human health can be enhanced by the same type of technology.

According to the most enthusiastic researchers, genetic modification of pigs offers many opportunities for more than just meat breeding.

Pig reminds us biologically so much that human rearing of transplanted organs in pigs are also actively studied by gene editing methods. U.S. start-up Egenesis Bio plans to solve rejection problems by editing the graft’s genome.

Genetically engineered pigs for transplantation are also being developed by Qihan Biotech, a biotechnology company based in Hangzhou, China.

Inherit that is, scaffolding a DNA molecule usually means deleting or shutting down a gene. Genes are not transferred from another species, so pig conversion is not a gene transfer.

Pigs engineered immune to PRSS at the Roslin Institute.­

For example, a pig is protected against the PRRS virus by removing a small slice of a gene called CD163 from its genome. The virus then loses its ability to attach to the white blood cell receiving units, or receptors.

Gene editing proceeds along two highways. Germ cells can be edited, as in pig breeding. When a pig is bred, the genome of the fertilized eggs is altered. Only in this way will immunity be passed on to subsequent generations of pigs.

Another pathway is somatic gene therapy. Take, for example, blood cells, edit their genes, and inject the healed cells back into the body. The method treats diseases such as cancer, but the changes are not passed on to the next generation.

“ More recently, however, the activity has become secretive.

Researchers have also been able to combat African swine fever. The plague is caused by the RELA gene, which causes the defense of the muscle pig to overreact. The consequences are painful and devastating for the animal.

Warthogs and shrubs are immune to plague and have a slightly different form of the same gene. When the researchers took a model of them and changed five sites in the genome of an ordinary pig, the meat pig gained resistance from its relatives.

Behind the results is many years of research work Pig Improvement Company, which is a British animal genetics company Genusin subsidiary.

Genus has acquired a license to modify the genetic modification of pigs Caribou Biosciences from a company founded in its time by a biochemist Jennifer Doudna From the University of Berkeley.

Last year, Doudna received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of genetic modification technology, i.e. the so-called genetic scissors. This crispr technology facilitates genetic modification and has spread rapidly around the world.

Genus has partnered with the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh. Doctor Christine Tait-Burkard and other geneticists at the institute have reported good results in combating both PRRS and swine fever.

Christine Tait-Burkard, a genetic researcher at the Roslin Institute in Scotland, with genetically engineered pigs.­

More recently, however, the activity has become secretive. New research by the Pig Improvement Company has been conducted in a secret location in the United States.

Detailed information on the experiments has not yet been published in the usual way in scientific journals. Instead, Christianson has assured the popular technology magazine MIT Technology Review that the results are good.

There is great commercial interest. Two years ago, Genus agreed to cooperate with a Chinese company, Beijing Capital Agribusinessin with. The first goal is to prevent PRSS, but in the future also African swine fever.

“Publications does not necessarily mean that the results have been poor, ”says a research professor at the Natural Resources Center (Luke) Johanna Vilkki.

“Maybe there’s still some commercial interest behind it. Scholars are perhaps planning patenting. We want to complete the product before launch. ”

Vilkki says he followed Roslin’s research and reported editing both PRRS resistance and African swine fever resistance.

“These had been implemented years ago, but since then I haven’t heard how, for example, these edited animals have been able to in the future,” Vilkki says.

According to Vilk, the animals were resistant to the virus, but no problems have been reported.

“For example, when the function of a particular gene is altered, such as the cell surface protein through which a virus enters a cell, one should know what all other things are affected by the function of that gene in the animal. It is often not known. ”

In April, Tait-Burkard confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat that the prevention of African swine fever has really run into problems:

“Although the immunity of genetically engineered pigs to the swine fever virus improved, they can still become ill and spread the disease, which is not an ideal solution,” he noted in the email.

However, according to Tait-Burkard, a big step has been taken in gene editing, which results in the prevention of some allergies of pork origin. Revivicor, which sprouted from research at the Roslin Institute, has developed an allergy-safe pork pig.

The researchers hope that the same editing technique will help reduce transplant rejection reactions if human organs could ever be grown in animals. Attempts are being made to strengthen the immune or rejection response against viruses. Organ transplants, like allergies, again try to reduce the unwanted rejection reaction.

“ The path of genetically modified pigs to meat counters can be long, especially in Europe.

Piggy genetic modification is not studied in Finland. Vilki’s group utilizes gene editing in basic research for cattle breeding and understanding animal diseases.

According to Vilk’s description, the group examines the udder cells in the laboratory. The results can be utilized in many ways, even in traditional processing.

Pig genetic editing requires large research teams and funding that is available in Scotland. The Roslin Institute became known for cloning Dolly the sheep 25 years ago and is one of the leading centers for genetic modification.

Even when the technology works reliably and safely, the path of genetically modified pigs to meat counters can be long, especially in Europe. The European Union equates genetic engineering with transgenic technology, which requires a thorough risk assessment.

“This legislation is now heavily criticized, and the EU will soon be able to take a position on what to do next. Opposing pressure from NGOs is already considerable towards plant editing. In the case of animals, ethical reflection is even more challenging, and I do not think that this method will gain widespread acceptance in the very near future, ”Vilkki describes.