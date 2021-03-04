Genetic research Genes inherited from Neanderthal humans can predict the severity of human coronavirus disease

Studies show that some Neanderthal human genes can either protect against – or predispose to, severe forms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

From ancient times genes inherited from Neanderthal humans can protect against severe forms of coronavirus disease, Nature Medicine new study published in the journal.

Some people, especially those with a European background, have an inherited gene variant that appears to significantly reduce the risk of undergoing intensive care or dying from a coronavirus disease.

“The protective effect was remarkably large, even so great that the likelihood of a serious disease was halved. The effect is probably due to the p46 gene form inherited from Neanderthals, ”says the geneticist Sirui Zhou McGill University, Canada in the bulletin.

“ The more active Neanderthal form of the protein efficiently cleaves viral rna.

Researchers screened various proteins from the blood of people with covid disease and statistically investigated their effect on the severity of the disease. One protein proved to be very interesting.

The protein oas1 is involved in the functioning of the immune system and in particular in the fight against viral infections. It is found in all humans, but in those who produce this protein in a gene form inherited from Neanderthal humans, it protects against the disease more effectively than others.

The more oas1 protein was found in the bloodstream of patients after infection, the more likely they were to survive coronary heart disease with milder symptoms. The protective effect can be explained by the fact that the more active Neanderthal form of the protein efficiently cleaves the viral rna.

In the light of current knowledge, about a third of the population with a European background has this gene variant.

In Europe, People living in Asia and North and South America have a few percent genetics of Neanderthals. It is a memory of more than 40,000 years ago when modern humans migrating north of Africa intersected with Neanderthal people living in Europe.

People with a completely African background do not have the genes of Neanderthal people. Their ancestors did not reproduce with the Neanderthals.

The inheritance or lack of Neanderthal has been sought to explain why people with an African background appear to be more severely ill and more likely to die of covid disease in the United States and Britain.

However, the tangle of causes is complex. A more likely explanation may be socio-economic factors, such as poverty.

“ Some other gene forms inherited from Neanderthal humans also protect against coronary infection.

Neanderthal man the effect of genes on the agitation of coronary infection has also been elucidated by a pioneer in research in the field Svante Pääbo. He has good and bad news for the bearers of ancient genes.

Recently PNASin a study published in the journal Pääbo and his colleagues, a geneticist Hugo Zeberg From the Max Planck Institute, found that some other gene forms inherited from Neanderthal humans also protect against coronary infection.

They found an area on chromosome 12 that some people have inherited from Neanderthal-derived changes as a genetic gift.

Forms inherited from Neanderthals in this area appeared to reduce the risk of entering intensive care by 22 percent. They are also associated with the aforementioned oas proteins. Carries these protective variants studies 25-30% of the European and Asian background.

Neanderthal man inheritance can also be a curse. If you have acquired Neanderthal gene forms on your third chromosome, the risk of a serious form of the disease can be significantly higher. This was also found by Pääbo and his group in a study published in September Naturejournal.

A cluster of six genes inherited from a Neanderthal on the third chromosome appears to predispose to a more severe disease.

These gene forms are very common in Asia, and in Bangladesh, as many as 63 percent of the population carry these genes. Britain is, too observedthat the population with a Bangladeshi background is up to twice as likely to die from coronavirus disease as others.

Only 8% of those with a European background carry this Neanderthal variant, and the population with an African background hardly has it.

It may be that these gene forms are common precisely in Asia because they have been useful against some other diseases. For example, Neanderthal human genes may have protected against cholera-like diseases.

Is also indications that it is inherited from Neanderthal humans change in the dpp4 gene could provide the coronavirus with another route of attack in the body.

The coronavirus attaches to the ace2 receptor on the surface of the cells and slips through it inside the cell. In addition, dpp4 may act as a backdoor for the coronavirus in humans who also have a form of the gene inherited from Neanderthals, Pääbo and Zeberg suggest in their peer-reviewed study. Bioarxivon the service.

The mers coronavirus found in the Middle East infects precisely this dpp4 receptor. The coronavirus has not been thought to be transmitted through dpp4.

However, the inherited form of this dpp4 protein in Neanderthal humans appears to double the risk of serious covid disease, according to Pääbo and Zeberg. These forms occur in 2-8% of the European population.