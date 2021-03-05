Genetic research Evacuation migration mutilates Finnish genetic heritage – Migrant Karelians confused the population more than urbanization

The biggest change in population took place in Uusimaa, Häme and Southwest Finland. In Ostrobothnia, on the other hand, there has been the least change.

Finns The migration of the Second World War and the subsequent urbanization are strongly reflected in the genetic heritage, according to a recent study by the University of Helsinki.

The researchers investigated the impact of recent events on the family background of Finns and found that the evacuation of the Karelian region, which had been ceded to the Soviet Union, has significantly eroded the genetic heritage of Finns.

Based on the results, the migration of 400,000 migrant Karelians in the 1940s contributed to the mixing of the population even more than the transition from land to cities that began in the next decade.

Research The material consisted of DNA samples, year of birth and place of residence of more than 18,000 Finns born between 1923 and 1987. The data were collected from the Finriski data of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Using this information, the researchers divided Finns into ten comparison groups based on their genetic background and geographical location. On the map, the comparison groups were located in Western Lapland, Eastern Lapland, Kuusamo, Kainuu, Savo-Karelia, surrendered Karelia, Central Finland, Southwest Finland, Ostrobothnia and Kokkola.

The aim was to find out how the inheritance of these groups varied in Finland as a result of the migrations of the last century. Research has been published Plos Genetics, and in addition its results can be monitored by the project website.

Score revealed that there were considerable differences in the mixing of the population within Finland.

For example, in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland and Häme, the share of the Southwest Finland comparison group, which had a dominant position, decreased by more than 20 percentage points during the study period. At the same time, the share of ethnic backgrounds, especially in Eastern Finland, increased in these areas.

In South Karelia, the genetic background remained approximately the same during the study period. According to researchers, such large and rapid changes suggest that in Finland in the 20th century more has been changed from east to west than from west to east.

Migrant Karelians Migration had the most significant effect on the mixing of the population, but it was also moved to the west from other parts of Eastern Finland, says a researcher at the Finnish Institute of Molecular Medicine Blue Kerminen.

“After the Second World War, we are seeing a transition from North Karelia and Savo, among others, to Uusimaa, which means that there is certainly a general migration to the big cities in the south.”

For example, North Karelia and Savo have been actively moved to Uusimaa as Finland has become urbanized. Picture from Helsinki’s Aleksanterinkatu in March.­

The least change in the population’s inheritance was observed in Ostrobothnia on the basis of the study. There, the Karelian genealogy grew strongly during the war but disappeared for the most part as early as the 1950s. In Uusimaa and south-western Finland, on the other hand, the share of Karelian inheritance stabilized at the wartime level.

“It means that the Karelian evacuees did not stay in Ostrobothnia for some reason, but continued their journey there even before the birth of the next generation.”

Kerminen points out that Finland was not completely homogeneous in terms of ethnicity, even at the beginning of the century. Most of the areas studied consisted of a variegated collection of different genealogies, and over the century this diversity grew even more.

The fastest growth in diversity has been in the Turku and Pori areas, while in the Vaasa area, for example, there was little change towards a more diversified genetic background during the study period.

“It was also interesting for me to find that none of us can be classified as belonging to just one genealogy. This genetic diversity will increase even more if we start looking for family roots outside Finland as well. ”

According to Kerminen, the research does not necessarily take into account all the genetic diversity that can be found in Finland. There were not enough individuals of all gene groups to be studied, and for example, no attempt was made to identify minority groups separately from the data.

“And then we have to remember that genetic background does not define citizenship, culture or Finnishness.”

Researchers According to him, the genetic structure of the population has not been studied as accurately in time and geography anywhere in the world as in Finland. For example, the proportion of Karelian heredity in the newborn population of the studied areas made it possible to monitor the movements of evacuees with almost annual accuracy.

In the future, such detailed information can be used, for example, in medical projects utilizing genetic information, says an assistant professor at the University of Helsinki. Matti Pirinen.

“For example, if we want to find out the genetic risk factors for diseases, it is done by comparing the genetics of people who are sick with healthy people. In a situation like this, we need to make sure that the differences between sick and healthy people are due to their genes and not, for example, demographics. ”

In addition, a project is underway in Finland to predict people’s risk of disease more accurately based on their genetic information.

In order to make these risk assessments as accurate as possible, information on the genetic structure of the population is also needed.