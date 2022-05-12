A team of scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute revealed in recent research that genetic mutations in offspring can be attributed to paternal sperm, if the parent has received chemotherapy treatments.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

Genetic mutations in offspring related to paternal sperm: here’s why

Experts from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators carefully studied the genetic information of more than 20,000 families and identified 12 children with two to seven times more mutations than the general population. Scientists have traced a correlation with most of these to increased mutations in the biological father’s sperm.

Research has shown that just under half of these fathers had to undergo certain therapies with some chemotherapy at an early age, which could be linked to the increased number of mutations in their spermatozoa.

While these cases of genetic mutations in offspring are rare and the vast majority of children do not lead to genetic diseases, hypermutation will increase the risk that a child runs the risk of encountering a rare genetic disease. It is important to further investigate the cause of the implications it has for patients receiving chemotherapy and wanting to have children in the future.

If further research confirms the impact of chemotherapy, patients may be offered the opportunity to freeze sperm prior to treatment. Genomes are copied with a very low error rate when passed from one generation to the next. However, as the human genome contains three billion letters, random mutations in the sperm and egg are inevitable and pass from parent to child.

This means that typically each child has 60 to 70 new mutations that his biological parents do not have. These mutations are responsible for genetic variation along with many genetic diseases. About 75 percent of these genetic mutations in the offspring are derived from the father.

Most genetic diseases only occur when both copies of an important gene are damaged, resulting in what is known as a recessive disease. If only one copy is damaged, for example, by a new mutation, the remaining functional copy of the gene will be able to prevent the disease. However, a minority of genetic diseases, known as dominant diseases, occur when only one copy of a gene is damaged. It is these dominant disorders that can be caused by a single random mutation.

A major factor affecting the mutation rate is the age of the parents, with mutations increasing by 1.3 mutations per year in fathers and 0.4 mutations per year in mothers. If there are a greater number of germline mutations, there is a greater risk of a baby being born with a dominant disease. However, hypermutation in children does not always mean that they will have a dominant disorder.

In new research, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and collaborators, scientists used genetic data and family health histories from existing databases to identify children who had unusually high mutation rates, between two and seven times the average. to investigate where these may have originated. The team analyzed data from over 20,000 British families with children with suspected genetic conditions who participated in the Deciphering Developmental Disorders and 100,000 Genomes projects.

Scientists pointed out that genetic mutations in hypermutation offspring were rare in these families. Since the number of children with hypermutations was only 12 out of about 20,000, these increased rates of mutations could not be caused by common exposures, such as smoking, pollution, or common genetic changes.

For eight of these children, the excess mutations could be linked to the father’s sperm. Seven of the families could be investigated in detail, where the excess mutations came from the biological father. Two of the fathers had rare recessive genetic variants that altered DNA repair mechanisms.

The other five men had all been previously treated with chemotherapy before conceiving a child. Three of these children had a pattern of mutations characteristic of platinum-based drug chemotherapy, and the fathers of the other two children had both received chemotherapy with mustard-derived alkylating agents. However, by linking genetic data to anonymous health data, it could be shown that most fathers and all mothers who received chemotherapy before conceiving a child did not have children with a significant excess of mutations.

This study exemplifies the value of linking nationwide genetic data and routine medical records in safe, anonymous and reliable ways to provide unique insights into unexpected, yet important, questions. Thanks to the efforts of Health Data Research UK and its partners, this type of responsible analysis of potential clinical relevance will be easier to perform in the future.

Although chemotherapy is one of the most effective treatments for cancer, it is widely recognized that it can have disruptive and debilitating side effects. Doctors take this into account when prescribing this treatment.

If these types of chemotherapy were shown to impact sperm in some patients, this could have clinical implications for treatment plans and family planning. More research is needed to investigate on a deeper level before changing treatment for cancer in men. It is currently unclear why these types of chemotherapies appear to impact sperm more than oocytes.

Dr Joanna Kaplanis, first author and postdoctoral fellow at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “Hypermutation in children, where they have two to seven times more random mutations than the general population, is rare and therefore not it can be caused by carcinogens or exposures. Our research analyzes over 20,000 families and highlights new causes of these mutations, linking them to germline mutations in the father’s sperm and identifying a new mutational signature. Understanding the impact of these germline mutations in sperm could help us uncover why some people are more likely to have children with these high rates of random mutations and help protect against them if they cause disease. “

John Danesh, Director of HDR UK Cambridge, who supported the research, said: “Hypermutation in children is a rare but important phenomenon that increases the risk of life-altering genetic diseases. By bringing together large-scale genetic data and linking it with routine clinical data such as parents’ medical records, the team identified novel risk factors that could influence future health care decisions.This work elegantly demonstrates how work in Health Data Research UK’s Understanding the Causes of Disease Program is helping to link nationwide genetic data and medical records in secure, anonymous and reliable ways that provide unique insights into unexpected but important questions. “

Sir Mark Caulfield, of Queen Mary University of London, and former chief scientist at Genomics England, said: “These findings were only possible thanks to access to whole genomes and linked health data on family members from Project 100,000 genomes. . These findings could really help people with cancer consider family planning. “

Professor Matthew Hurles, senior author and chief of human genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said, “Chemotherapy is an incredibly effective treatment for many cancers, but unfortunately it can have some harmful side effects. Our research has found a plausible link between two types of chemotherapy and their impact on sperm in a very small number of men. These findings require further systematic studies to see if there is a causal link between chemotherapy and sperm mutations and if there is a way to identify people at risk before treatment so that it may require family planning measures, such as freezing the sperm before treatment. . I would also like to thank the families who donated their genetic and health information to make this research possible.

This research is a great step forward as regards not only the genetic mutations of the offspring related to the biological father but because this new approach can prevent, at least in part, rare genetic diseases for which research often struggles to move forward due to lack of funds. .

The choice to freeze the spermatozoa before the future father produces a child, and in particular before he undergoes the chemo cycles will lead to a drastic decrease of genetic mutations in the offspring that will become even more rare. All that remains is to encourage this type of research and wait for all the updates.