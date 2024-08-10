Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 8:08

Amidst tears and in search of consolation, early in the evening of this Friday, the 9th, family members of the victims of the plane crash involving the Voepass plane were taken to a hotel in Cascavel, in Paraná, from where the aircraft departed, which had Guarulhos/SP airport as its destination, but ended up crashing in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

The victims’ relatives remained at the airport throughout the afternoon, since they began receiving the first information about the plane crash, around 1:40 pm. There were 57 passengers and four crew members on the plane.

Among those who went to the airport was the driver Ivair Lino de Pontes. His sister, Maria Valdete Bartnick, and his brother-in-law Renato Bartnick were on the plane that crashed in São Paulo. “My God! We don’t expect something like this, it’s tragic,” he said, quite emotional.

At the hotel, the victims’ relatives received information about the next steps in the investigation to release the bodies. Scientific police officers from Paraná have already begun collecting genetic profile samples, as well as dental and medical documentation from the victims.

A forensic expert from Foz do Iguaçu assigned to reinforce the work in Cascavel, Raul Lessa explained that identification will depend on each case. “In some cases, fingerprinting can still make an identification, but in cases where it cannot, it will be through dental arches, which are more resistant to a plane crash, or otherwise with DNA,” he said.

The governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior (PSD) went to Vinhedo to follow the developments of the plane crash. “We took blood from the relatives to advance the work of the Scientific Police of São Paulo,” he said.

The victims’ bodies will be taken to the IML in São Paulo where tests will be carried out, such as DNA and dental records.

At least eight civil servants and professionals directly linked to the government of Paraná died in the accident.