Oct 20 2022 09:06

Researchers say the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals has revealed new insights into their social organization. The researchers analyzed DNA from 13 Neanderthals from two caves in the Altai Mountains of southern Siberia, according to the study, published in the journal Nature. The caves were used by Neanderthals as hunting camps, with the remains of animals such as bison and horse spotted along with distinctive stone tools. Richard Roberts, one of the study’s authors, said their research revealed a group of about 10 to 20 Neanderthals who lived in the Altai foothills about 54,000 years ago. Many of them were closely related to each other, including a father, his young daughter, and a pair of second cousins. The researchers also found that the genetic diversity of Y chromosomes, which is transmitted through the male line, was lower than the genetic diversity of mitochondrial DNA, which is passed on from mothers. This indicates that at least 60 percent of females came from another community to join their companions’ families, the researchers said. Neanderthals occupied western Eurasia from about 430,000 to 40,000 years ago and are closely related to modern humans. Roberts said the first Neanderthal fossils were discovered in Europe more than 160 years ago, but little is known about the size of the group or the social organization of Neanderthal societies until now. “Our new study is the first to analyze ancient DNA from the teeth and bones of many Neanderthals who lived around the same time.” “In recent years, multiple lines of evidence have shown that Neanderthals had impressive artistic skills, cognitive abilities, and symbolic behaviors similar to those of our ancient ancestors of Homo sapiens.”

Source: agencies