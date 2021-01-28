Genetic engineering The researchers extended the age of the mice with genetic scissors – perhaps humans could also benefit from the method

The method is based on the passivation of a gene called kat7. Kat7 is a gene found in mammals that promotes cell aging.

The Chinese researchers have developed a new method of gene therapy to slow the signs of aging in mice and prolong their life.

Researchers believe that one day the method may also benefit people.

The method is based on the passivation of a gene called kat7 in mouse liver cells. Kat7 is a gene found in mammals that promotes cell aging.

Research was published in January in the journal Science Transnational Medicine.

Research group used the crispr-cas9 technique, or gene scissors, to find, among thousands of different genes, the very genes involved in accelerating aging.

Genetic scissors are a method of genetic engineering developed ten years ago that can be used to modify the genome of animals, plants and microorganisms very precisely by altering, adding and deleting their DNA sequences.

Among the 10,000 genes, the researchers identified a hundred genes that affect aging. Of these, kat7 proved to be the main promoter of cell aging.

Scientists passivate the gene in mouse liver cells by a method called lentiviral vector. Gene function was also tested in human stem cells and liver cells.

Professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Qu Jingin according to which gene passivation in mice led to positive results. The external appearance and compressive strength of the mice improved significantly 6-8 months after treatment.

“And most importantly, their life expectancy increased by about 25 percent thanks to the treatment,” Qu said news agency Reuters.

According to him, passivation of the gene has not caused any harmful side effects in experiments to date.

Still there is still a long way to go before human experiments. Before a method can modify cells in living people, it must be tested on a number of cell types and organs. The next of the experimental animals is the primates.

“I hope we could slow down aging in some way in the future, even moderately,” Qu says.