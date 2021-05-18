Genetic engineering Millennium Prize for Developers of Inherited Rapid Reading – Corona Virus DNA Opened That Way

The insight of Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman made clearing the genome cheap and quick. The method is based on sequencing a huge number of DNA fragments in parallel at the same time.

Of the year The 2020 Millennium Technology Prize went to British professors Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman. The duo received a € 1 million award in recognition of their DNA sequencing technology.

Thanks to the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, developed jointly by the duo, inheritance is more than a million times cheaper and thousands of times faster than with previous means.

When The study of the human genome, which began in 1990, took 13 years and cost more than two billion euros;

For example, the technology made it possible to quickly identify the genome of covid-19 viruses and its variants. Thus, it has played a key role in the development of vaccines designed against the virus.

Although the award ceremony was held online, the winning duo arrived in Helsinki to receive the award. The time in Helsinki is the first for both, but the award has a familiar reputation.

“The award was an extremely happy surprise,” Klenerman says. “Admittedly, because of the pandemic, we weren’t allowed to tell anyone about it for over a year.”

He says he will use his half to fund his research team at the University of Cambridge.

Balasubramanian, on the other hand, does not yet know what he does with money.

“Some will definitely go to charity.” He has two research teams of his own, one at Cambridge and the other at the British Cancer Institute.

The duo is also still collaborating. His latest joint paper they released last year. It deals with the modeling of a four-threaded DNA.

Like many great insights, including NGS, were originally born by chance. The duo met at the University of Cambridge in 1994. They began researching fluorescent, or light-absorbing, polymer-absorbing molecules.

In developing it, the duo realized that light-readable molecules could be helpful in DNA elucidation, or sequencing.

“We found that this might work. We decided to look at how far the method carries, ”Klenerman recalls.

Klenerman made the crucial calculation on the flight to his friend’s wedding in 1997. At the time, he realized that the new method could be a thousand times faster than the one previously used.

In 1998, the duo applied for patents for their inventions and founded the company. In 2007, the U.S.-based Illumina acquired the technology and developed it commercially viable.

How down can the cost of sequencing fall in the future?

“The issue is commercial,” Balasubramanian replies. “But I think we can go for less than a hundred euros.”

NGS technology for example, can be used to process plants and promote food production.

It also allows for fetal tests on the mother’s blood as well as other health care tests.

The duo themselves talk about finding out the genetic, above all, as a health issue.

“If we look at what diseases a person is prone to, for example, lifestyles can be corrected accordingly before symptoms break out,” Klenerman points out.

Of the duo, Balasubramanian has traced his own inheritance, Klenerman did not.

“Admittedly, I didn’t want to see if I was susceptible to Alzheimer’s,” Balasubramanian says. “Since there’s not much to do about it, I didn’t want to worry unnecessarily.”

Dna: n sequencing was traditionally slow because there is so much to analyze. There are about 3.2 billion base pairs in the human genome. Reading each of them reliably was previously slow.

The central insight of Balasubramania and Klenerman is the analysis of several DNA fragments simultaneously. Several copies of the DNA are taken for analysis and randomly cleaved into fragments of less than a thousand base pairs. This produces billions of DNA snippets.

The amount required for analysis depends on which organism’s genome is sequenced and with what accuracy. For example, more samples are needed for cancer analysis because, in addition to cancer cells, healthy cells are needed to compare differences in normal genome and tumor.

The second strand of the Dna double helix is ​​removed from the fragments. To the other, pieces of artificial DNA are attached, which are used to bind them to the chip. A copy of the original strand is then built base by surface on the chip. Fluorescently labeled bases are used herein. By reading them, the original base pairs can be deduced.

Lecture can be done on billions of DNA snippets at the same time. This makes the lecture fast. The large number of random fragments ensures that all parts of the genome will be read multiple times.

The read data is given to a computer that identifies identical fragments and uses them to compile a consistent interpretation of the entire genome.

Fact Enthusiastic Nobel The biennial Millennium Prize is a recognition of a pioneering technological innovation that improves people’s quality of life and supports sustainable development. Three of the previous winners have since also been awarded the Nobel Prize: Japanese blue LED light developer Shoji Nakamura, Japanese stem cell researcher Shinya Yamanaka, and American Frances Arnold, developer of directed evolution and enzyme manufacturing. The award is given by the Academy of Technology TAF (former Millennium Prize Foundation). The million-euro award was presented by President Sauli Niinistö. The award was now presented for the ninth time.

Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman will give a public lecture online at the Millennium Innovation Forum on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. You can follow the lecture at https://millenniuminnovationforum.fi/en