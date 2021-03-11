Salmon is the first genetically modified animal for food. In the United States, it will be in stores as early as spring, but it will not be easy to get to the European Union.

I would cover on the sides it looks just like an ordinary Atlantic salmon, but its dna has a hidden piece of king salmon and American rock ankle. With this modified genome, it grows twice as fast as its usual speciesmate.

This is a genetically modified salmon developed by the US biotechnology company Aquabounty. It is the first genetically modified animal to be bought in grocery stores soon.