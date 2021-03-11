No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Genetic engineering Genetically modified salmon will soon be on sale in the United States – Finnish researcher describes it as “water broiler”, critics as “monster fish”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 11, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Salmon is the first genetically modified animal for food. In the United States, it will be in stores as early as spring, but it will not be easy to get to the European Union.

I would cover on the sides it looks just like an ordinary Atlantic salmon, but its dna has a hidden piece of king salmon and American rock ankle. With this modified genome, it grows twice as fast as its usual speciesmate.

This is a genetically modified salmon developed by the US biotechnology company Aquabounty. It is the first genetically modified animal to be bought in grocery stores soon.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.