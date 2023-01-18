ABO blood group compatibility between organ donors and recipients is critical for safe transplants. Among the different ABO blood types, patients with type B blood often experience longer wait times for a kidney transplant because it is a less common ABO blood type, resulting in fewer donors.

Blood type B is more prevalent among Black and Asian individuals. Black African-Americans are more likely to require kidney transplants than other groups, making the limited number of type B kidney donors a contributor to health inequalities. Fortunately, research has shown that individuals with type B blood can safely receive kidney transplants from a subset of type A individuals (the subset A 2 ) who have reduced levels of the A antigen compared to other A individuals.

Although current routine testing cannot identify all individuals A 2 researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham Health System, and other collaborators have reported that genetic blood type analysis can be used to identify up to 65 percent more A 2 donors, thereby increasing the potential number of kidney transplants for blood type B recipient candidates each year.

The results of the study have been published

on theAmerican Journal of Transplantation.

“Genotyping is a more specific test to push the limits with current testing,” Lane said. “Transplants are always a balancing act of resources, but by using this technology, we may be able to move more donors to an underserved area of ​​candidates waiting for transplants.”

The Luca Dello Strologo, head of the Child Jesus Renal Transplant Clinic, said: “The transplant is the consequence of a serious kidney failure, a condition in which the kidneys are no longer able to purify our body from waste, to eliminate excess water and to maintain what is called homeostasis – stability – of all systems. To ensure these functions the patient must undergo the dialysis.

However, the quality of life is reduced, especially for a child. It is easy to imagine the consequences on school attendance and also on the life of relationships with peers of a boy tied to a car three times a week for thehemodialysisor every evening for the peritoneal dialysis. It is clear that the possibility of receiving a healthy kidney radically changes the condition of life.

The kidney can be donated by a healthy, living subjectwhich, in childhood, is almost always one of the parents. Or it can come from a deceased donor, based on a pediatric waiting list that has a national character. Organ distribution is ensured with absolute transparency from the National Transplant Center in such a way that every child, in any region of Italy, has the same possibility of receiving it.

Whenever an organ becomes available, its characteristics are entered into a computer which automatically generates a list of potential recipients which applies only to that organ. In fact, for each organ that becomes available, the sequence of donors will be different.

In this way you will always have the possibility to give the organ to the child who will probably have the possibility to make it last longer. The Baby Jesus it is at the moment the largest center. We have about a third of the national transplant list: 35 children waiting out of about a hundred. The hospital has invested heavily in this activity.

The waiting time is about a year, on average. The child may be listed before dialysis begins, although the likelihood of being called sooner is quite low. In living donation, on the other hand, the parent donates when it is deemed appropriate, that is, when the child has reached the point of entering dialysis.

Compatibility, i.e. the right congruence between donor and recipient, is defined a priori by a computer that crosses the characteristics of the donor and the recipient. There is a final test called cross match in which the recipient’s blood is physically brought into contact with the donor’s cells and if there were an obstacle, this would be “blocked”, as they say in the jargon.

In reality, this test was much more important up until 10-15 years ago, but today, with the possibility of defining the presence of antibodies in the recipient even at a molecular level, the cross match response is almost always predictable.

For most families, “flat calm” – “I’m not called, nothing happens” – is much worse than being called for an organ that is not suitable. There is a feeling that something is moving: if it’s not today, it will be tomorrow. Here plays a decisive role relationship of trust between patients, family members and the center performing the transplant.

They need to know that we do our best and trust the results we have achieved over the years. There is an open dialogue, but the world of transplantation is very technical and it is not possible to share an evaluation of histology and any damage with a family. It is a decision that must necessarily be taken by the medical-surgical team.

The transplant does not end with the surgery. The survival of the organ depends on what happens next: rejections, kidney disease, drug damage, disease, infection. A whole range of future conditions strictly depend on how we manage the situation over time. There will be difficult moments and the parent in these moments must be able to rely on doctors with confidence.

If he fails, the alliance is over. The Child Jesus has 25 years of experience in the field of transplants. At 15, 77% of organs are still functional. It is an excellent figure that does not fear comparisons at an international level and parents know it.

It is always possible for failure to occur, already during or immediately after the operation: the kidney does not start at all. Or, at a later stage, sometimes also because the child, having become an adolescent and no longer under family control, simply suspends the therapy. To understand how this happens, you have to put yourself in their shoes. Many children have congenital diseases, so they are already born with kidney failure.

Since they were little they have been faced with a long series of prohibitions: not to eat chocolate, not to drink, you cannot go on a trip… After the transplant, at 15-16 they are finally fine and, with the help of medicines, they manage to lead a normal life. At that point the impulse to make up for the lost time of childhood and adolescence can be triggered. They haven’t had time to grow up.

They want to become men and women all at once, making the mistakes that others spread over ten years. And they succeed. It is easy for there to be risky sexual behaviors or to fall into drug addiction. It also happens that they suspend the therapy or adapt it to their own personal administration schedule.

It is the first cause of organ loss, not only in Italy but everywhere. The age group of 17 to 24 is the high risk window, a high-risk window. Here, the range at risk has shifted a bit – towards 19 – because in Italy 17-year-olds are still subject to family control. In Northern Europe and North America, detachment is earlier. Many transplants are compromised this way. Also in this phase the relationship of trust with the doctor is very important.

Children with increasingly complicated pathologies are referred to the Child Jesus. Now we are also developing i transplant programs in children with metabolic diseases that few centers are able to handle. It is no coincidence that our hospital is at the head of a worldwide coordination for the definition of transplant strategies for a rare metabolic disease called methylmalonic acidemia: together with doctors Dionisi and Spada, we try to define which is the ideal protocol for this pathology.

We carry out more and more complex transplants using more and more living transplants. This is a real innovation. In the last 10 years we have gone from 3% to 40% of living transplants. It is a big change compared to the past and we will continue to work in this direction. Maybe in the future it will be possible to switch to the robotic surgery.

We have a number of challenges ahead of us. There are challenges on a technical level, like the new methods of ex vivo perfusion of the organ which is a topic that is more about the liver and lung than the kidney right now, but that could change in the future. The possibility of inserting these organs in a machine and making them last a little longer so as to be able to lengthen the ischemia time – that is, the time in which the organ is not perfused, it is not in the baby’s belly – makes it possible to improve the result once the transplant is done.

We work a lot on training by sharing our experience. At Bambino Gesù we have trainees from Tor Vergata, Sapienza, Gemelli, S. Andrea and many come for the master’s degree in nephrology from various parts of Italy, in addition to numerous collaboration relationships with foreign countries. The goal is to do better and better what we are already doing”.

As for kidney transplants in Italy, according to the Ministry of Health: “Right now in Italy there are 38 kidney transplant centers active. There were 35,990 kidney transplants performed in the period 2000-2019, of which 32,208 from a deceased donor and 3,782 from a living donor. The survival rate for deceased donor transplants ranges from 97.3% one year after surgery up to 82.9% at 10 years, while for those who received a living donor kidney the one-year survival rate it is 98.8% and drops to 91.7% in 10 years”.