Genetic autopsies to unmask the mystery of sudden deaths

There are deaths without apparent explanation. They are not violent, nor have they been accompanied by previous symptoms that justify them and not even the traditional anatomical examination of the corpse finds clues to the cause. They are simply sudden deaths, sudden deaths that, in the majority of cases (about 70%), are due to a more or less hidden heart problem. Every year, they die from sudden cardiac death between four and five million people in the world. In the majority of these situations, subsequent studies end up revealing a coronary disease – a heart attack, for example – but there is a percentage of all sudden deaths in which forensic experts are unable to decipher the exact cause of death with traditional studies. These are the so-called white autopsies, where conventional anatomical investigations do not reach.

Sudden death is In the words of some scientists, one of “the greatest challenges of modern cardiology.” In the United States, for example, 600,000 people die suddenly each year and in the European Union, A study estimated sudden cardiac deaths at nearly 250,000 a year. According to scientific literature, although heart problems are the most common, there is not always heart failure behind them: more than a third of all sudden deaths may be due to hidden overdose, neurological failures or hidden infections. The investigation post mortem Integration of the corpse is key to refine, with a high degree of certainty, the real cause and prevent, if anything, other sudden deaths. Unmasking what is behind a sudden death can save lives, experts say.

To find out what these sudden deaths without apparent cause hide, science has given forensic medicine new study tools and, in recent years, genetic autopsies are gaining strength and muscle. That is, a molecular analysis of the corpse to detect alterations in the genes that explain its death. For example, the presence of genetic variations that are associated with some heart diseases that can cause sudden death. “When you don't see anything, in white autopsies, genetics provides the resolution of around 30% of cases. A molecular autopsy is performed, a genetic analysis is performed and this plays a fundamental role,” explains Eneko Barbería, director of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Catalonia (IMLC). This institution, where all deaths in the community occur without apparent explanation, has a Sudden Death Unit to detect, with the help of these molecular autopsies, pathologies linked to genetic alterations and prevent, if necessary, other sudden deaths. caused by hereditary ailments. Like those of the victim's relatives who may have the same genetic alteration and also be at risk of sudden death.

The son of Ester Costafreda and Ángel Quemada died of sudden death in March 2014. He was barely 15 years old. One night he went to bed and never woke up. “He died sleeping, without any symptoms of anything and without us understanding anything at all, because we had no alert. “This is how our whole journey began,” says his mother, who is now manager of the Association of Arrhythmic Syndromes Related to Sudden Death (SAMS) and is dedicated to helping survivors and relatives of those who died of sudden death due to hereditary heart disease.

The studies post mortem, including the genetic autopsy, revealed that the young man suffered from arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a hereditary disease that can cause sudden death. “We can say that it is a family disease: in the heart they become like scars and that causes electricity to not flow well through the heart. And that can cause an arrhythmia. [un trastorno de la frecuencia y el ritmo cardíaco que puede llevar a la muerte]”explains Quemada. The cardiological and genetic tests that the family underwent after the boy's death also showed that another relative was suffering from the same disease and has already been implanted with an automatic defibrillator that can restore his heart in case he suffers a sudden arrhythmia. “We, while we did not detect that there was another affected person in the family, were at risk. In other words, the moment I found out that another relative of mine had this disease, I didn't sleep until they placed the defibrillator because he could die at any moment. This whole process must be done as quickly as possible,” Costafreda claims.

Young people, died unexpectedly

In the heart of an imposing building on the border between Barcelona and L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, a stone's throw from the City of Justice, all the evidence is gathered to find an explanation for the sudden deaths. “Many times it is young people, who die unexpectedly, quickly. That is, he had no previous symptoms, he is an apparently healthy person. Therefore, when death occurs, hardly any doctor is going to sign the cause of death, the death certificate. So it is communicated to the court on duty, the entire process is launched and it is judicialized,” explains Marisa Ortega, head of the IMLC Pathology Service.

Any detail is carefully studied. From the same place of death, Barbería points out: “An autopsy goes beyond what people believe it is. The internal examination and scalpel that everyone has in mind is just one phase of the autopsy. What we really do is integrate a lot of information that begins at the scene of the event, where we collect the clinical characteristics, if there is a family history…” These data are added to those obtained in the traditional autopsy—where a macroscopic analysis, a study of the tissues, or toxicological and biochemical examinations are performed—and are integrated with the information reported by other complementary tests, such as genetic analysis.