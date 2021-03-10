Heavy rains in the summer of 2007 in a small town in northern Croatia eroded the soil and exposed a well full of human skeletons. The discovery of the mass burial occurred by accident when one of the 70 inhabitants of the town of Potočani he was building a garage for his backyard. Mario novak, head of the Laboratory of Evolutionary Anthropology and Bioarcheology at the University of Zagreb, says that at that time the researchers of his team were in the area doing another excavation and managed to reach the place before the bones deteriorated. “After the rescue excavation we analyzed the human remains following a standard procedure and recorded numerous head injuries perimortem”Says Novak. In forensic language, these types of injuries are those that are related or could have caused the death of the individual. The blows to the head of most of the 41 bodies found showed that they had been murdered and had not died by accident or natural cause.

Keep reading