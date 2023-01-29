In November last year Genesis presented the concept car X Convertible. A prototype which, barring sensational twists and turns, will become a standard ultra-luxury flagship: the Korean brand has in fact announced that its third and last conceptual vehicle of the X series will go into production, giving life to a real elegant convertible equipped with 100% electric motorization. It was Peter Lanzavecchia, the president of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council, who communicated the intention of the Hyundai luxury brand.

To the microphones of Autonews, Lanzavecchia would have added that the news was confirmed by the creative director of Genesis, Luc Donckerwolke: it will be a real flagship for the Korean brand, it could cost between 180,000 and 280,000 euros. “I think producing this convertible would help put an exclamation point at the end of the sentence ‘Genesis is a real luxury brand’”, added the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council. In addition to adding that the production of the model will be very limited, did not disclose any other details about the production version of the X Convertible. An idea of ​​what we can expect can be provided by the concept unveiled in November 2022, aesthetically characterized by the Quad Light front light signature, the distinctive closed Crest Grille, the rear spoiler lip with a V-shaped recess and a folding hard top.

“This concept represents the natural stylistic path of genesisnamely to increase the athletic and emotional aspect of our design philosophy by creating an emotional trilogy: the X family – explained the creative director of the Korean brand, Luc Donckerwolke at the time of the presentation of the concept car – The innovation it is the catalyst for engaging more with the environment around us. We are in the process of transforming Genesis into a company that will provide products for customers.”